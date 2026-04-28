HFS Research Launches Data Intelligence Suite, Delivering Proprietary Enterprise Intelligence Across AI, GCCs, Buyer Sentiment, and Pricing

New suite transforms proprietary datasets on AI, global operations, and enterprise investment into actionable intelligence for business leaders

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HFS Research, a leading global research and advisory firm, today announced the upcoming launch of its HFS Data Intelligence Suite, a new set of proprietary intelligence assets designed to help enterprise leaders move beyond fragmented insights and make decisions grounded in real-world data. The suite will be formally launched on May 5, 2026.

As enterprises face increasing pressure to make faster, higher-stakes decisions, many continue to rely on incomplete or inconsistent data, often spread across internal sources, vendor narratives, and static research. While access to information has increased, confidence in that information has not kept pace.

The HFS Data Intelligence Suite addresses this gap by bringing together HFS's proprietary datasets into a unified, accessible platform that reflects what is actually happening across enterprise technology and operations.

The suite includes:

A library of more than 1,800 real-world AI deployments, enabling leaders to identify what is delivering measurable outcomes across industries and functions

Intelligence on over 1,500 Global Capability Centers (GCCs), providing visibility into how enterprises are structuring and evolving their global operations

The Enterprise Mandate Index, built on more than 500,000 data points, offering a data-driven view of enterprise priorities and investment trends

The HFS / HEX Benchmark Suite, delivering independent benchmarks for pricing and performance across services and technology engagements

Together, these assets provide enterprise leaders with a clearer, more comprehensive view of market activity, supporting decisions across AI investment, global operating models, sourcing strategy, and commercial performance.

According to Ashish Chaturvedi, Executive Research Leader at HFS Research and lead for the initiative, "Enterprises are not lacking in data, they're lacking in usable, connected intelligence. With the Data Intelligence Suite, we are bringing together our proprietary datasets in a way that allows leaders to move beyond isolated insights and see the full picture. This is about enabling faster, more confident decision-making based on what is actually happening in the market."

The launch of the Data Intelligence Suite reflects a broader evolution in the HFS model—from delivering research and analysis to providing structured, interactive intelligence that can be directly applied to enterprise decisions.

"The analyst model is being overtaken by a simple reality: if your insights aren't grounded in real data, they won't survive AI scrutiny," said Phil Fersht, CEO and Chief Analyst at HFS Research. "This is our move to put proprietary intelligence at the core of how HFS delivers value. The future isn't more reports, it's decision-grade intelligence leaders can actually act on."

Saurabh Gupta, President at HFS Research, added, "The traditional analyst business model is under pressure. Seventy to eighty percent of what analysts produce can now be found through AI tools. The Data Intelligence Suite represents the other twenty percent: proprietary, structured, verified data that enterprises cannot get anywhere else."

The HFS Data Intelligence Suite will formally launch on May 5, 2026, with demonstrations and previews already being offered to select enterprise leaders and early access provided to a subset of clients. The suite will be available to subscribers, with premium tiers and advisory add-ons for deeper engagement.

About HFS Research

HFS Research is a leading global research and advisory firm helping Fortune 500 companies navigate IT and business transformation. With a focus on bold insights and practical strategies, HFS empowers enterprises to make confident decisions through deep research, demand-side data, and direct engagement with industry leaders. For more information, visit www.hfsresearch.com.

SOURCE HFS Research