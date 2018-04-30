HfS Research Names CognitiveScale a Hot Vendor

According to the report, "While a lot of software startups in this market focus on individual building blocks, CognitiveScale's approach is refreshingly comprehensive, extending from an organization's analytical workflow to its AI application development and maintenance." CognitiveScale's Cortex 5 platform manages and accelerates handoffs between data science, development teams, and system admin teams in a more streamlined way to provide consistency in business architecture, development, deployment, and runtime across the lifecycle of AI systems. "By offering a blend of Machine Learning training, pre-built agents, and curated data sets, CognitiveScale has one of the most comprehensive offerings among AI startups," said the HfS report.

"Artificial Intelligence has become the new frontier for digital transformation and it holds great promise to transform customer engagement and business decision making when done correctly," said Akshay Sabhikhi, CEO of CognitiveScale. "This recognition from HfS is a testament to the industry's evolving needs for a robust, end-to-end enterprise AI platform and we are proud and excited to receive this award for our Cortex 5 platform."

CognitiveScale's Cortex 5 platform includes multiple AI innovations:

AI Marketplace : An online AI collaboration system that brings together high value, industry specific data, models, algorithms, and digital professional services in an open and easily consumable fashion to help business experts, researchers, data scientists, and developers work through problems, move ideas forward, and learn from each other along the way.

AI Platform : An AI lifecycle management platform that bridges the tooling gap between data science workflows and the software development lifecycle and radically reduces the skills and expertise required to design, deploy, and manage complex AI systems at scale. It provides critical capabilities, such as secure data and intellectual property asset ownership, visual AI system design, machine learning model lifecycle optimization, AI explainability, AI personalization, continuous learning, and algorithmic trust and assurance.

AI Business Systems: A family of trained and proven AI software agents that deliver AI-powered personalization for consumer engagement and AI-powered process automation in multiple industries. These agents are delivered as a service and built and managed by the Cortex AI Platform for enterprise-grade AI performance and assurance.

For more information about Cortex and customer use cases, please visit the CognitiveScale website.

About CognitiveScale

CognitiveScale sells augmented intelligence software that solves complex business problems at scale for financial services, healthcare, and digital commerce markets. Built on its Cortex augmented intelligence platform, the company's software help enterprises apply AI and blockchain technology to increase user engagement, improve decision-making, and deploy self-learning and self-assuring business processes.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, CognitiveScale has offices in New York, London, and Hyderabad, India, and is funded by Norwest Venture Partners, Intel Capital, IBM Watson, and Microsoft Ventures.

For more information on the company, please visit us at cognitivescale.com and follow @cognitivescale on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Greg Wise, Bhava Communications for CognitiveScale gwise@bhavacom.com, 512-213-9899

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hfs-research-names-cognitivescale-a-hot-vendor-300638889.html

SOURCE CognitiveScale

Related Links

http://www.cognitivescale.com

