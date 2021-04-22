HFS Research Report Ranks Kryon Full-Cycle Automation 5th Overall in Top 10 Best RPA Software Products 2021

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryon ®, the pioneers of full-cycle automation with an innovative approach to robotic process automation (RPA) and process discovery, placed fifth overall in the recently released HFS Top 10 Snapshot: RPA Software Products 2021 report from leading industry analyst firm HFS Research. In addition to fifth best overall software product, Kryon scored well in both Voice of the Customer and Innovation, two key points of pride for the company.

"Yet again, Kryon is proving its strong leadership in the RPA market," said Harel Tayeb, CEO, Kryon. "Our commitment to innovation and focus on customer feedback drives the development of our Full-Cycle Automation solution, allowing us to compete head-to-head with much larger RPA vendors. We see a future where automation is seamlessly integrated into organizations and positively impacts people's work experience, and we're working hard every day to make that a reality."

The report ranks 17 organizations across five areas of excellence. HFS also included an overview of the state of automation for 2021, noting a shift across industries from thinking of automation as a strategy for cost reduction to viewing it as necessary for survival in today's work-from-anywhere global economy. Making automation native to every organization and utilizing cloud-based services are also seen as non-optional for those looking to stay competitive.

According to Elena Christopher, Senior Vice President at HFS, "Kryon continues to make strides with its process intelligence plus RPA approach, helping it grow and scale its business with existing clients and open doors with new ones - particularly in the realm of attended automation. Its clear scale and growth combined with a strong and well-invested roadmap, OneOffice digital transformation alignment, and excellent customer feedback helped Kryon secure the #5 position overall in the 2021 update to our RPA Software Product report."

Kryon's Full-Cycle Automation provides a holistic RPA solution for enterprise customers with its inclusion of Real-Time Process Discovery, smart analytics and the ability to translate reports into immediately actionable insights. Holding multiple patents in computer vision and other emerging technologies, Kryon has led the pack in terms of first-to-market features for its award-winning automation suite. These innovations are naturally developed through concentration on the customer experience and anticipating the needs of its diverse base, including the need for agility.

The report notes, "You can't get the critical data you need if it's not in the cloud. You simply must invest in the people, partners, processes, technology – and the desire to change – to make this all possible."

Kryon addressed the benefits of cloud-based solutions in 2020 with the release of Kryon Full-Cycle Automation as a Service ( FCAaaS ), which offers flexibility, scalability and lowers total cost of ownership making RPA accessible to a broader range of organizations than ever before.

To further increase accessibility, Kryon Studio and Console are designed with the business user in mind, empowering employees to create time- and resource-saving automations without extensive training. If anything, Kryon's products are designed to reduce the dependence on IT support and management.

To read the Top 10 RPA Software Products for 2021 report from HFS, click here.

