HFZ Capital Group's 88&90 Lex Signs Record-Breaking Penthouse Deal

"We are pleased to announce the sale of our last Penthouse in 90 Lex," said Ziel Feldman, Chairman and Founder of HFZ Capital Group. "This reflects a major milestone that demonstrates the thoughtful design, desirable amenities and ideal location our buildings offer."

Located inside 90 Lex, Penthouse A is a sprawling four bedroom, four-and-a-half bath corner residence that redefines urban indoor and outdoor living. As the building's crown jewel, newly constructed Penthouse A crowns the top of 90 Lex's existing structure and comprises an expansive layout framing a gracious, 38' x 18' private courtyard. With interiors by acclaimed architecture firm Workshop/APD, Penthouse A includes an open kitchen that cohesively flows into the living/dining room.

88&90 Lex was reimagined to seamlessly reflect the intersection of two distinct eras and architectural styles – the pre-war and the post-war – from 1927 to 1958. 88 Lex features high ceilings and gallery-inspired art walls, while 90 Lex presents graciously scaled living areas, and clean lines that accentuate the floor-to-ceiling windows. The unique buildings, combined into a single living experience, offer a collection of condominium residences that range from spacious studio- to four-bedroom units to Maisonettes and Penthouses.

Residents have exclusive access to approximately 10,000 square feet of private amenities for health, wellness and leisure. A 60-foot L-shaped swimming pool and adjacent whirlpool are situated beneath a sunlit atrium for a wealth of warm, natural light. Additional lifestyle amenities include a residents' lounge and screening room, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a children's playroom.

