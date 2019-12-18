HFZ Capital Group's 88&90 Lex Signs Record-Breaking Penthouse Deal
NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HFZ Capital Group is pleased to announce a record-breaking deal at its luxury development, 88&90 Lex, a "happy coupling" of two distinct buildings in the heart of NoMad: one an art deco classic and the other a sleek and modern tower. A contract has been signed for the last Penthouse in 90 Lex, Penthouse A. Originally listed for $11M, the Penthouse sale would become the most expensive sale on Lexington Avenue in history.
"We are pleased to announce the sale of our last Penthouse in 90 Lex," said Ziel Feldman, Chairman and Founder of HFZ Capital Group. "This reflects a major milestone that demonstrates the thoughtful design, desirable amenities and ideal location our buildings offer."
Located inside 90 Lex, Penthouse A is a sprawling four bedroom, four-and-a-half bath corner residence that redefines urban indoor and outdoor living. As the building's crown jewel, newly constructed Penthouse A crowns the top of 90 Lex's existing structure and comprises an expansive layout framing a gracious, 38' x 18' private courtyard. With interiors by acclaimed architecture firm Workshop/APD, Penthouse A includes an open kitchen that cohesively flows into the living/dining room.
88&90 Lex was reimagined to seamlessly reflect the intersection of two distinct eras and architectural styles – the pre-war and the post-war – from 1927 to 1958. 88 Lex features high ceilings and gallery-inspired art walls, while 90 Lex presents graciously scaled living areas, and clean lines that accentuate the floor-to-ceiling windows. The unique buildings, combined into a single living experience, offer a collection of condominium residences that range from spacious studio- to four-bedroom units to Maisonettes and Penthouses.
Residents have exclusive access to approximately 10,000 square feet of private amenities for health, wellness and leisure. A 60-foot L-shaped swimming pool and adjacent whirlpool are situated beneath a sunlit atrium for a wealth of warm, natural light. Additional lifestyle amenities include a residents' lounge and screening room, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a children's playroom.
For additional information or to schedule a private appointment, please contact the 88&90 Lex Sales Gallery at 212-685-8890 or visit www.88and90Lex.com.
