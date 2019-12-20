HFZ Capital Group's The XI Recognized For Superior Wellness Amenity Offerings

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HFZ Capital Group (HFZ), a leading Manhattan-based real estate development and investment company, is proud to share that Cottages & Gardens has named The XI as one of New York City's buildings with the best wellness amenities.

The XI is an architectural accord realized through an extraordinary collaboration between the world's most visionary minds: BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, Gabellini Sheppard Associates, Gilles & Boissier and Enzo Enea. Rising above the Hudson River and High Line and taking up one square block between 17th and 18th Streets and 10th and 11th Avenues, The XI is comprised of two towers clad in travertine that are the tallest buildings in West Chelsea. The mixed-use residential and commercial development offers 236 luxury condominium residences, as well as the first US destination by Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, voted the World's #1 Hotel Brand by Travel + Leisure in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The development also includes a newly-created public promenade developed by HFZ in collaboration with Friends of The High Line, the first-ever street-level extension of the iconic park.

"The XI is redefining luxury living in New York City, offering resident's the very best in wellness amenities," said Ziel Feldman, Chairman & Founder at HFZ Capital Group.

Arising from Six Senses' mind-body-and beyond philosophy, residents at The XI will enjoy 60,000 square feet of amenities, including a private, 18,000 square foot amenities club designed by award-winning firm Gabellini Sheppard. Curated and managed by Six Senses New York, The XI Club offers access to the best in wellness, nutrition, fitness, lifestyle, and spa services from around the globe and at home in New York City. A stunning 75-foot glass-enclosed, sunlit swimming pool accompanied by a hot tub and poolside cabanas on the expansive deck. The XI's fitness experience wraps the luminous swimming pool and enjoys unparalleled light and views. The luxurious spa features men's and women's steam rooms, saunas and cold plunges. Residents will also exclusively enjoy a fully-equipped treatment room and flexible studios for personalized signature massages and specialist therapies, plus wellness and nutritional programming by Six Senses' handpicked team of world-renowned practitioners and experts. The entertaining space is highlighted by a double-height bridge and library bar with retractable screen for viewing and entertaining, social lounge spaces, a formal dining and wine tasting room with storage lockers, a teen's lounge and children's playroom.

ABOUT HFZ CAPITAL GROUP

HFZ Capital Group is a Manhattan-based real estate investment and development firm with expertise in a broad range of real estate disciplines including underwriting analytics, structured finance, investment, development, construction and asset management. HFZ is presently managing more than $10 billion worth of development, including more than 15 million square feet and 2,500 residential units throughout Manhattan. The company has a stellar reputation for restoring and preserving historic buildings as well as building ground up developments in collaboration with renowned architects and designers, such as David Chipperfield, Isay Weinfeld, Thomas Juul-Hansen and now Bjarke Ingels. For more information, please visit http://www.hfzcap.com

