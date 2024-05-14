HG Automation Acquires Treva Automation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HG Automation announced today that it has acquired Treva Automation.

Treva Automation, founded in 2008 and headquartered in Lake Orion, MI, is a leader in controls applications, mechanical design and build, software development, and integration services for automated solutions. Dave London, former owner, will maintain an ownership interest in Treva going forward.

"I have been very fortunate to work with a great team and it has been a wonderful experience owning Treva for the past 16 years. This acquisition will allow us to continue growing while maintaining the culture and identity we have established," said London.

"We are happy to announce our investment in Treva," said Vince Lowell, President of HG Automation. "Dave and his organization have developed an excellent reputation in the automation industry, and they have established relationships with many of our current customers. As we look to the future, we believe Treva's ability to provide controls and mechanical engineering, as well as their automation systems integration experience, will fit nicely in our portfolio."

About Treva Automation

Since 2008, Treva Automation has provided engineering, mechanical design and build/integration of small to medium-sized automation cells. It operates in a 30,000 square foot facility located in Lake Orion, Michigan. Learn more at trevaautomation.com.

Treva Automation was advised by Adam Frost of Ufer, Spaniola & Frost, PC (usf-law.com) and Phil Gilbert of East Bay Advisors.

About HG Automation

Established in 2021, HG Automation is comprised of world-class automation companies serving a broad range of industries, including automotive, heavy-truck, pharmaceutical, medical, food and consumer goods. Located throughout North America, they offer unique, comprehensive solutions and products that solve critical problems for their customers.

HG Automation was advised by Erik Daly, Dustin Jackson, Ryan McNally, Marcus Hoekstra and Courtney Lee of Miller Johnson (millerjohnson.com).

About Huizenga Group

Founded in 1985, the Huizenga Group provides management services to its diverse portfolio of companies that deliver critical products and services to the world's leading security, automotive, pharmaceutical, medical device, consumer goods and office furniture manufacturers. Throughout its history, Huizenga Group has invested in automation companies. With it's refocus on automation over the past few years, Huizenga Group formed Huizenga Group Automation ("HG Automation") in 2021 to manage its automation investments. Learn more at huizengagroup.com.

