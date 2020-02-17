HG Ventures Leads $1.35 Million Investment in Wildnote

Wildnote operates a software-as-a-service platform that allows users to document compliance with environmental regulations through surveys, photos, and location tracking to generate agency-ready consolidated reports. Wildnote brings complicated paper reporting into the 21 st century, saving time and money. The company's leadership team is comprised of longtime entrepreneurial software professionals, business developers, and community leaders with deep experience in environmental compliance.

"After getting to know The Heritage Group and HG Ventures through the Techstars® Accelerator program we were honored and grateful that HGV led our seed round investment," said Kristen Hazard, co-founder and CEO of Wildnote. "We now have the resources to scale this company to ever increasing value for our customers, investors, and employees, while achieving our mission of protecting our natural resources by delivering the best platform to collect, manage, and report on environmental compliance."

"Wildnote is changing the future of corporate environmental accountability by removing roadblocks for compliance," said Kip Frey, Managing Director of HG Ventures and Executive VP of New Ventures at the Heritage Group. "Wildnote reflects the quality of companies that graduate from Techstars® programs. We are proud to support Kristen and her team with this investment and beyond."

About Wildnote

The Wildnote mission is to protect natural resources, and support business by delivering a platform to collect, manage, and report on environmental compliance data. Wildnote is a highly customizable cloud-based system for iOS, Android, and web that streamlines the process of environmental compliance so you can work smarter, not harder. The Wildnote team is passionate about nature, and we stand in awe of those who spend their time studying, protecting, and restoring it. We believe everyone deserves to enjoy a thriving healthy planet, so we work to build the best data collection tool in existence for environmental professionals.

About HG Ventures

HG Ventures is the corporate venture arm of The Heritage Group. HG Ventures supports innovation and growth across The Heritage Group by investing and partnering with private companies developing new technologies and approaches in both our core and adjacent markets. We leverage the world class expertise of The Heritage Group operating companies and research center to offer a unique value proposition to our portfolio company partners.

