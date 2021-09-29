HGA Completes Capital One Hall at the Heart of Capital One Center in Tysons, Va.

Situated amidst street-focused retail and the Watermark Hotel in the growing Tysons East neighborhood, the 149,000 square foot Capital One Hall is comprised of a variety of public spaces for hosting a range of events, from Broadway productions and concert tours to Fairfax County non-profit arts functions and business meetings.

Capital One Hall's major event spaces include:

The Main Theater, featuring 1,600 seats and a stage with an orchestra pit and fly system.

Conspicuously clad in bright white marble among a sea of glass-lined skyscrapers, Capital One Hall's lustrous exterior facade is punctuated with vertical windows carefully embedded in the folds of the building's envelope to catch and reflect light into the public spaces and atrium.

Sandwiched between the Wegmans loading dock and The Perch rooftop park, The Hall incorporates a "box-in-box" structural approach, driven by the need to mitigate noise and vibration from the surrounding human and vehicular activity.

"The Main Theater's meticulously-engineered structure is dressed in a rich palette of interior finishes to create a warm and welcoming environment for the audience," Nat Madson, HGA Project Designer, describes. "Sculptural walnut millwork frames the audience seating chambers, while brass-colored metal panels – folded and perforated to meet stringent acoustic criteria – line the room and surround the proscenium."

Given the building's tight space limitations, the design stacks the audience vertically—allowing for clear sightlines and closer proximity between audience and performer than is typical for a theater of this size. HGA also led the interior lighting design of Capital One Hall and the exterior lighting at the Starr Hill Biergarten.

"Within a limited footprint, we were able to create a dynamic experience for patrons, separating the visitor from the urban environment and then reconnecting them to it in surprising ways through a cascade of gallery spaces that spiral around the performance hall via a grand stair," said Scott Cryer, Associate Vice President and Principal at HGA.

The design characteristics of Capital One Hall include:

Striking materials: Purposeful use of interior materials identifies unique spaces. Rich wood paneling surrounds the theater, while the terrazzo perimeter staircase leads from one indoor terrace to the next.

"The Capital One Hall team is proud to have partnered with HGA in the design of a world-class venue, opening October 1st in Tysons, Virginia," said Jonathan Griffith, Managing Director at Capital One Center. "Capital One Hall is a spectacular space—from the Italian marble facade to the 2.5-acre rooftop sky park—this complex project will be a destination for all to enjoy and experience."

Capital One Hall stands at a hub of multi-modal transportation options and can be reached by pedestrians, cyclists, Silver Line Metro riders, and drivers. The building brings together key features of urban life, with a grocery store on the ground level, state-of-the-art performance and event space in its interior, and a fully landscaped rooftop park with a Biergarten.

HGA would like to applaud our collaborators on Capital One Hall:

HGA: Architect

Capital One: Owner

Cushman & Wakefield: Project Development Partner

Mueller Associates: MEP Engineering

Stages Consultants: Acoustics & A/V

George Sexton Associates: exterior façade lighting

Thornton Tomasetti: Structural Engineering

Arup: Fa ç ade Consultant and Code & Life Safety

ade Consultant and Code & Life Safety Whiting-Turner: Construction Manager

Photo courtesy of: Photography © Alan Karchmer

