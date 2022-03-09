HGA Strengthens California Presence with a New Office in San Diego

"Opening a San Diego office feels like a natural move for HGA, considering our local team members who are already deeply ingrained in the region," said Tim Carl, CEO of HGA. "San Diego has certainly proven itself to be a major stronghold for innovation across a variety of markets, and we're proud to be joining the community to further support the great work it's producing with inspiring spaces that can themselves be catalysts for advancement."

HGA's San Diego office is in Suite 113 in the Mission Brewery Plaza at 2150 W Washington Street—a historic, renovated industrial building that once housed Mission Brewery, the first brewery in the U.S. designed in the Mission Revival style and still the only Mission Revival industrial building in San Diego. Located just north of the city's Little Italy District in the Middletown neighborhood, the office is convenient to the San Diego International Airport, downtown San Diego, San Diego Metro Trolley Station and more.

HGA's full-time San Diego staff comprises experienced architects and engineers guided by long-time leaders from within the firm, in addition to new local experts who have helped shape the region. The office will build upon the firm's shared national expertise across a broad scope of markets with a particular focus on the industries that are hallmarks of the San Diego region—Corporate, Healthcare and Science & Technology as well as Arts & Culture, Community & Civic, and Higher Education. HGA's corporate workplace practice in San Diego is led by Jake Henry, AIA, principal; its Healthcare practice is headed up by Jennifer Ries, senior medical planner and office director; and its Science & Technology practice is led by Trevor Wells, principal and associate vice president. Kevin Donaghey leads HGA's Arts & Culture and Community & Civic work in the region.

"With offices in Boston, San Francisco, and now San Diego, HGA has a local office and market sector leader in each of the country's top-ranked life science hubs, and we're excited about the possibilities that trifecta presents," added Carl.

Founded nearly 70 years ago, HGA has long maintained a robust network and strong presence within the architecture and design communities. The firm prioritizes an interdisciplinary, people-first approach backed by critical insight into the unique needs, culture, and design goals of its clients to drive innovative, purposeful, and enduring solutions. The dedicated San Diego team will benefit from this research-based design philosophy as well as access to and collaboration with HGA's unique nationwide collective of in-house specialists—process engineers, design thinking specialists, evidence-based researchers, and others.

"Team members from across HGA have been active in the San Diego region for a number of years, including the design of several significant, long-term projects," said Ries. "I'm honored to be leading the new dedicated San Diego office to accommodate the firm's growing practice and build upon HGA's shared expertise to further serve our clients who have relied on HGA's services for a long time, as well as new clients."

HGA's multidisciplinary team employs a holistic, collaborative process fueled by empathy for each individual client and the people who inhabit their buildings. Research is foundational to HGA's work and philosophy. It is a fundamental link between the curiosity that propels the firm to dig deeper and the knowledge that enables it to help clients and communities to thrive. HGA's advanced integration of technology elevates its understanding of decisions made during the design phase and the ultimate impact they have on the built environment. The firm is also committed to tailoring its process and delivery methods for every client's context to ensure the best result.

HGA is a national multi-disciplinary design firm rooted in architecture and engineering. Founded in 1953, we believe that enduring, impactful design results from deep insight into the people and passions that animate each unique environment. Our 12 offices from coast to coast craft specialized teams to serve clients in education, arts, healthcare, corporate, government, community, and energy industries. Visit HGA.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

