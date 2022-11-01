HGC, AMS-IX and IGC launch a new Internet Exchange in Bangkok Thailand

HONG KONG, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC), a fully-fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, AMS-IX (Amsterdam Internet Exchange), the world leading Internet Exchange (IX), and International Gateway Company Limited (IGC), a neutral regional telecommunication and network service provider, today announce the launch of a new IX, AMS-IX Bangkok, in Thailand as part of AMS-IX strategy to implement IX's in various key locations in Asia.

Thailand is a fast developing and important Asian Internet hub and one of the prime locations where Internet companies exchange Internet traffic besides Singapore and Hong Kong. The new Internet Exchange located at Bangkok, which is the hub and gateway of the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS), will improve the quality of Internet connections of companies such as content providers, gaming, OTTs, cloud service providers and internet service providers and aims to build a thriving digital community.

Customers connected to the new Internet Exchange will benefit from lower operation costs and enhanced connectivity and redundancy as well as lower latency. Nearly 250 million eyeballs in this subcontinent of GMS including Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, and Thailand can now enjoy an uplifted online experience.

By adding another IXP, HGC and AMS-IX, with the support of IGC, have further increased their global footprint and improved the connectivity in Asia. Next to Bangkok, HGC also partners with AMS-IX in Singapore, Hong Kong, Bay Area and Chicago. HGC will continue to serve as a commercial partner and marketing arm for AMS-IX Bangkok, while IGC provides IX infrastructure, network, and operation in Bangkok. AMS-IX, with their expertise on peering and network monitoring, will give technical support and has operational management of the exchange.

"Being an early entrant into the Thailand market, we feel honored to gain penetration into the Greater Mekong Subregion with our renowned partner - AMS-IX. This is a rite of passage for the enhancement of the HGC edgeX brand to be positioned as a premium leader in engaging the internet exchange business to contribute to a better interconnection ecosystem which is dependent on the fast development of digital transformation. We hope to have promoted access to a digitalized world by localizing traffic in this growing market.", said, Mr. Chirawat Mahawat, Vice President Greater Mekong Subregion of HGC.

"Bangkok is strategically located at the heart of Southeast Asia which makes it ideal as an international hub for exchanging Internet traffic and a perfect location as a gateway to the GMS. There are over 54 million Internet users in Thailand, representing 80 percent of the population, and this number is still rising rapidly. As AMS-IX we're happy to collaborate with our partners, HGC and IGC, to bring fruit to our mission of increasing the quality of the Internet worldwide by developing and building Internet Exchanges.", said, Mr. Onno Bos, International Partnership Director of AMS-IX.

"With reference to the announcement from the Thai government on being ASEAN DIGITAL HUB, we are delighted to be part of the introduction of AMS-IX to Thailand which will foster to achieve such digital transformation policy. The customers will experience better Internet services in term of lower latency, better accessibility to more variety of contents. By having AMS-IX operating in Thailand, together with IGC's IX and network infrastructure in Thailand, it will be a key magnet to strengthen the Thai government policy. Certainly, the digital ecosystem, such as content providers, OTT, ISP and end users will gain much better service experiences and encouraging their sustainable eyeballs." Mr. Pichit Satapattayanont, Chief Executive Officer of IGC said.



From Left to Right: Chirawat Mahawat, Vice President Greater Mekong Subregion of HGC; Onno Bos, International Partnership Director of AMS-IX; Pichit Satapattayanont, Chief Executive Officer of IGC

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 30 overseas offices, with business over 5 continents. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate, SME and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. In 2019, HGC Group completed the acquisition of Macroview Telecom Limited (Macroview), a leading digital technology solution and managed services provider. The addition of Macroview further accelerates HGC Group's digital transformation path and positioning as a pioneering ICT and digital services leader. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: www.hgc.com.hk

About AMS-IX

AMS-IX (Amsterdam Internet Exchange) is a neutral member-based association that operates multiple interconnection platforms around the world. Our leading platform in Amsterdam has been playing a crucial role at the core of the internet for more than 25 years and is one of the largest hubs for internet traffic in the world with over 11 Terabits per second (Tbps) of peak traffic. Connecting to AMS-IX ensures customers such as internet service providers, telecom companies and cloud providers that their global IP traffic is routed in an efficient, fast, secure, stable and cost-effective way. This allows them to offer low latency and engaging online experiences for end-users. AMS-IX interconnects more than 1000 IP-networks in the world.

AMS-IX also manages the world's first mobile peering points: the Global Roaming Exchange (GRX), the Mobile Data Exchange (MDX) and the Internetwork Packet Exchange (I-IPX) interconnection points.

More information: www.ams-ix.net

About International Gateway Company Limited

International Gateway Company Limited or IGC is a subsidiary of ALT Telecom Plc., a neutral regional telecommunication and network service provider. IGC was established in year 2017 to provide wholesale bandwidth for both domestic and international traffic via SRT (State Railway of Thailand) and its nationwide network (so-called GMS network) which has totally about 12,000 km of nationwide-optical fiber network and owns NNI (Network to Network Interface) for 15 Crossing Borders to connect with 24 operators surrounding Thailand and extended connectivity to more than 10 well-known data center in Thailand. Moreover, the Open Access License with 5 CLSs (Cable Landing Station) which located in the most strategic locations for the Submarine Business in Thailand. With Submarine cable network it will allow IGC to play a major role in the Eastern Economic Corridor Project and bridge the Submarine traffic to the GMS Terrestrial network.

Visit us online at www.intergateway.co.th and connect us on LinkedIn: International Gateway(IGC)

