HGC and AMS-IX start new Internet Exchange in Manila

New expansion announced during 10th anniversary of AMS-IX Hong Kong

HONG KONG, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC), a fully-fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, and AMS-IX (Amsterdam Internet Exchange), the world leading Internet Exchange (IX), today announced the launch of a new Internet Exchange in Manila, the Philippines. The new Internet Exchange was officially announced and celebrated during the 10th anniversary festivities of AMS-IX Hong Kong, in the presence of the Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Hong Kong and Macao and representative from the Office of the Communications Authority. Since then, the partners have fuelled their global IX footprint proving strong ties and commitment to the community through a close business relationship.

From Left to Right: Onno Bos, International Partnership Director of AMS-IX; Ruben van den Brink, Chief Technology Officer of AMS-IX; Cliff Tam, Senior Vice President, Global Data Strategy & Operations, International Business of HGC; Michael De Castro, President of HGC Philippines (PRNewsfoto/HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC)) From Left to Right: Petra Wensing, Marketing and Communications Manager of AMS-IX; Cliff Tam, Senior Vice President, Global Data Strategy & Operations, International Business of HGC; Onno Bos, International Partnership Director of AMS-IX ; Andrew Kwok, Chief Executive Officer of HGC; Peter van Burgel, Chief Executive Officer of AMS-IX, Wilson Lee, Head of Regulatory 1 of the Office of the Communications Authority; Arjen van den Berg, Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Hong Kong (PRNewsfoto/HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC))

The strategic partnership between HGC and AMS-IX aims to enhance the quality of internet all over the world. AMS-IX is one of the world's largest peering hubs. Their peering expertise complements HGC's extensive global network and digital infrastructure, which results in a partnership that is able to bridge the West and the East. Over the years, HGC and AMS-IX have successfully launched and fostered four IX's in Hong Kong, Singapore, Chicago and Bay Area, with AMS-IX Bangkok to go live later this year.

AMS-IX along with HGC as the telco partner are committed to maintain Hong Kong as the digital gateway for Asia. With this strong partnership, HGC and AMS-IX will further eye on more emerging markets to contribute to the internet community.

Ravindran Mahalingam, Senior Vice President, International Business of HGC, remarks, "We are honored and pleased to announce a tenable milestone of our cooperation with AMS-IX. HGC is ready to extend IX services as part of our edge ecosystem (EdgeX by HGC). We have faith to keep on investing in Hong Kong as a digital hub and further expand our coverage to the region."

AMS-IX Manila

The latest expansion in Manila, Philippines marks the 6th IX that HGC and AMS-IX operate together. The Philippines has one of the world's highest data usage with over 80 million internet users and one of the highest potential strategic hub for internet and cables. The country's digital boom is related to its thriving economic development hence making the country a market cornerstone for IX players.

HGC and AMS-IX are ready to capitalise on the mass demand for low latency, resilient and cost efficient internet delivery through peering at a premium and neutral internet exchange. Through establishing an eminent IX with locally owned fibre infrastructure, this collaboration paves the way for data centres, OTT, content providers, gaming, cloud service providers, MNOs and hyperscalers to access the Philippines.

Peter van Burgel, Chief Executive Officer of AMS-IX comments: "We are excited to launch a new Internet Exchange in the Philippines with a partner with whom we have such a strong and long-standing partnership. The people at HGC share our values, motivation and commitment to bring affordable, high-quality Internet to all corners of the world. We are looking forward to jointly engage the local Internet community and support the development of the Internet in the Philippines."

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 25 overseas offices, with business over 5 continents. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate, SME and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. In 2019, HGC Group completed the acquisition of Macroview Telecom Limited (Macroview), a leading digital technology solution and managed services provider. The addition of Macroview further accelerates HGC Group's digital transformation path and positioning as a pioneering ICT and digital services leader. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: www.hgc.com.hk

About AMS-IX

AMS-IX (Amsterdam Internet Exchange) is a neutral member-based association that operates multiple interconnection platforms around the world. Our leading platform in Amsterdam has been playing a crucial role at the core of the internet for almost 30 years and is one of the largest hubs for internet traffic in the world with over 11 Terabits per second (Tbps) of peak traffic. Connecting to AMS-IX ensures customers such as internet service providers, telecom companies and cloud providers that their global IP traffic is routed in an efficient, fast, secure, stable and cost-effective way. This allows them to offer low latency and engaging online experiences for end-users. AMS-IX interconnects more than 1000 IP-networks in the world. AMS-IX also manages the world's first mobile peering points: the Global Roaming Exchange (GRX), the Mobile Data Exchange (MDX) and the Internetwork Packet Exchange (I-IPX) interconnection points.

