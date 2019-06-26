HGC announces IPX peering arrangement with Telia Carrier

HONG KONG and ATLANTA, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC), a fully-fledged fixed-line operator and ICT service provider with extensive local and international network coverage and infrastructure, today announced the IPX peering arrangement with Telia Carrier, a Sweden-based telecommunication operator which owns and operates one of the most extensive fiber backbones in the world.

The agreement marks a significant milestone in enabling mobile network operators (MNOs) and carriers served by the two companies to exchange IPX traffic in a more secure manner, without traversing the public Internet.

This collaboration will enable the two companies to deliver greater global reach to fixed line and MNOs via their respective IPX platforms. Carriers, multinational corporations and mobile end-users can enjoy seamless and end-to-end integrated services, including but not limited to Voice over LTE (VoLTE), Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, mobile value-added services (VAS), 3G/4G or 5G data roaming, HD video calling and Over-the-Top (OTT) services.

MNOs served by HGC and Telia Carrier are now in a position to categorise and prioritise traffic in a more efficient and cost-effective manner across the IPX network when connecting with roaming and inter-networking partners, including OTT service providers .

Ravindran Mahalingam, HGC's Senior Vice President of International Business said, "Riding on the extensive global connectivity coverage of both HGC and Telia Carrier, we believe that the collaboration enables further service enhancement especially for the MNOs and different service providers through the IPX platform. This is particular crucial for the forthcoming arrival of 5G which will vastly drive the demand for network traffic and quality in the industry."

"Telia Carrier is pleased to add HGC Global Communications as a peering partner, our open IPX peering policy is aimed at benefitting the Mobile Community and improving customer experience overall", said Matthew Jones, Head of Mobile Data, Telia Carrier.

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international fixed-line operator. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: www.hgc.com.hk

About Telia Carrier

Telia Carrier owns and operates one of the world's most extensive fiber backbones. Our mission is to provide exceptional network infrastructure and services - empowering individuals, businesses and societies to execute their most critical activities. By working close to our customers, we make big ideas happen at the speed of fiber. Discover more at teliacarrier.com.

