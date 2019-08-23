HGC completes acquisition of Macroview, a leading digital technology and IT infrastructure solutions provider

Macroview is a Hong Kong-based IT infrastructure and digital technology solutions provider that specialises in designing, implementing and managing corporate networking, cybersecurity and multi-cloud solutions. The company was established in Hong Kong in 1991 and has built a reputation for quality and reliability among mid-to-large enterprises and organisations in the financial services, retail, telecommunications, and government sectors. The company has more than 700 digital technology and cybersecurity professionals and has achieved certified partner status with more than 30 leading networking, cybersecurity, and cloud vendors, including Cisco, NetApp, F5, VMware, RedHat, Splunk, CyberArk, Palo Alto Networks, Check Point and Fortinet.

The exercise of combining HGC's diverse local and international business portfolio with Macroview's market-leading capabilities in providing digital technology solutions will accelerate HGC group as the IT partner of choice for customers who expect a seamless, multipoint-to-multipoint set of IT infrastructure solutions and services. By leveraging the strengths of the two organisations and an ecosystem of strategic business partners, HGC and Macroview will bring to the market a portfolio of innovative digital solutions and managed digital services that can be scaled to serve around the world including the Greater Bay Area.

Mr. Andrew Kwok, CEO of HGC, said, "The joining of Macroview will accelerate the transformation of the HGC group into a leading ICT solution provider in the market. Both HGC and Macroview are committed to maintain and expand our relationships with all of our existing business partners to deliver technology solutions to our customers. Going forward, we will look for further expansion opportunities through organic growth, M&A and strategic partnerships to enhance our comprehensive suite of ICT solutions, extend our global presence, and reinforce our leading position in different regions."

Mr. Victor Share, CEO of Macroview, said, "We have evolved over 28 years from a local IT systems integration company into a leader in designing and implementing comprehensive networking, cybersecurity, and multi-cloud solutions that enable our customers' digital transformations. Going forward we will continue to be the trusted digital technology solution partner for our customers while leveraging HGC's networks, digital platforms and global reach to expand our managed digital services capabilities which will ultimately benefit our customers and employees as we become a leading digital technology solution and managed services provider in the region."

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international fixed-line operator. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 22 overseas offices, with business over 5 continents. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: www.hgc.com.hk

About Macroview Telecom Group

With 700+ digital technology and cybersecurity professionals, Macroview is one of the largest Hong Kong-based independent digital technology solution and managed service providers in the market. The company have been entrusted by clients from various market sectors, including MNCs, finance and banking, retail, healthcare, trading and manufacturing, logistics, governmental and public utilities, high education and telecom service providers - serving them with 8 offices in Hong Kong, Macau and China, especially the Greater Bay area. Macroview helps customers build up their corporate digital capabilities and transform their business based on carefully-designed solutions and service frameworks.

To learn more, please visit Macroview's website at: www.macroview.com

