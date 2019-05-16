HGC further collaborates with Salesforce and Enxoo to accelerate digital transformation and deliver a better customer experience

HONG KONG, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC), a fully-fledged fixed-line operator and ICT service provider with extensive local and international network coverage and infrastructure, today announced its further collaboration with Salesforce, the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and Enxoo, a Salesforce Platinum Partner and one of the leading providers of industry cloud solutions for telecommunications, to accelerate its digital transformation and deliver a better customer experience by optimising their interactions and relationships with customers. Additionally, the streamlined customer journey across the sales cycle, product catalogue, pricing tools, quotations and order management will ensure and further accelerate the delivery of an advanced digital customer experience.

HGC digital experience fosters deeper customer loyalty

The collaboration between HGC, Salesforce and Enxoo offers a rich set of open and modular cross-segmentation tools that will allow HGC to enhance its lead-to-order processes across all customer segments and enable much greater feasibility when responding to fast-changing customer needs, streamlining the provision of solutions for our customers internationally.

The powerful Salesforce Einstein Artificial Intelligence platform is embedded across our customer journey. Einstein provides HGC with superior customer insights, access to advanced data analytics and reporting tools. This enables HGC to make proactive decisions to serve customers better and maintain long-term customer loyalty. The open digital platform also allows HGC to use a single ecosystem to gain better visibility over the customer experience during the lead-to-order journey.

Extended price quoting and ordering capabilities

The HGC-Salesforce-Enxoo collaboration offers omni-channel, configurable product and service catalogues, flexible pricing tools and quoting capabilities as well as the ability to automatically generate and manage customer service orders. HGC can now quickly respond to our customers' requests for prices and quote for complex solutions, providing greater flexibility and facilitating efficient business decisions. With this capability multiple partners and customers can connect directly to access HGC's pricing and sites and even place orders for HGC's products and services. This enables customers to self-service and to automate their procurement and buying processes, as well as providing visibility to their own order status.

Collaborating to build comprehensive marketing campaigns

The deployment of Salesforce and Enxoo solutions will deepen HGC's digital transformation and enable HGC to deliver connected, personalised and digital customer experiences -- from web content, email and mobile messaging to digital advertising and more. These powerful automated solutions will also support the creation of highly-targeted marketing and engagement programmes and to generate more meaningful insights about customers, eventually fostering the expansion of HGC's product and service portfolio for our customers.

Jacqueline Teo, Chief Digital Officer of HGC said, "We are passionate in delivering a new level of personalisation, new ways of engagement for our customers, and in supporting our staff to embrace digitalisation. At every step of our digitalisation journey, HGC will strive to optimise our services and solutions and to equip ourselves to meet dynamic market needs in the digital era. In future, we will continue to further expand our ecosystem for much better customer experience."

Renzo Taal, Senior Vice President, APAC of Salesforce said, "Our collaboration with HGC on their digital transformation journey is rooted in our unified vision on customer centricity. We are thrilled to be powering the digitisation efforts of HGC and bringing the best customer experience to every one of their customers, truly helping them connect to their customers in a whole new way."

Artur Ostrowski, Chief Commercial Office of Enxoo said, "We are excited to see how Enxoo for Communications helps HGC elevate the customer experience to the new levels and equips the company with the set of tools to make faster and better business decisions supporting dynamic expansion of the operator on the ICT market."

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international fixed-line operator. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: www.hgc.com.hk

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

About Enxoo

Enxoo is a provider of industry cloud solutions which delivers transformational projects to automate and simplify the quote-to-revenue process powered by Salesforce technology. Enxoo is one of the largest and fastest developing independent telco Salesforce partners in Europe. Enxoo solutions are designed to help increase revenue and sales performance efficiency for companies from telecommunications and real estate industries. Enxoo offers also a holistic HR app - Skilo, horizontally suited to every business. Our primary goal is to enable growth of our clients. The great value in perceiving the world from different perspectives we emphasize with our new visual identification. Enxoo is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland, with offices in the Czech Republic, Germany, and the USA.

For more information, visit: www.enxoo.com

SOURCE HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC)

Related Links

http://www.hgc.com.hk

