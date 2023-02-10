HGC Group's Partner Day Ends on a High Note

Over 120 executives from 80 technology partners joined to witness The Group's commitment and capabilities

HONG KONG, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The first HGC Partner Day organized by HGC Global Communications (HGC Group) and Macroview Telecom, a HGC Group company, was successfully held on February 9. More than 120 executives from 80 major technology and solution partners as well as leading companies in the telecommunications and ICT industries attended the event and witnessed the long-term commitment of HGC and its investors, affirming the HGC Group's significant position in the market.

HGC group has transformed from a Telco to a Techco, in which the integration of digital solutions and services on top of the network infrastructure platform is particularly critical. The joining of Macroview Telecom in 2019 has further accelerated the transformation along the path. In addition, the number of colleagues has also increased from 950 to 2,000, one-third of whom are digital professionals.

Over the years, HGC Group has been expanding its local and overseas network coverage, with Asia as one of the key expansion focus. The Group has more than 200 telecommunications and ICT professionals stationed in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) while in Southeast Asia, the Group has already obtained Facility-Based Operators license in Singapore.

Riding on the above advantages, coupled with the Group's Business Units and strong teams in Customised Solutions, Service Delivery and Product development, as well as the long-term support of investors, HGC will further collaborate side by side with the technology and solution partners to achieve success together on the digital journey.

During the event, HGC Group has also shared the achievements that have been made along the digital path and successful projects that have been completed. Moreover, HGC Group has showcased the extensive network, as well as the digitalisation strategy and its importance in the Group's network infrastructure.

In addition, HGC Group has specially invited 3 economists to share the economic outlooks in China and Hong Kong at the event, providing audience fruitful insights on economic environment and industry trends in the region from multiple perspective.

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 30 overseas offices, with business over 5 continents. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate, SME and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. In 2019, HGC Group completed the acquisition of Macroview Telecom Limited (Macroview), a leading digital technology solution and managed services provider. The addition of Macroview further accelerates HGC Group's digital transformation path and positioning as a pioneering ICT and digital services leader. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

