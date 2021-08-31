HGC Supports Google Cloud Partner Interconnect

HONG KONG, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC), a fully-fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, today announced that it supports Google Cloud Partner Interconnect. By offering support for Partner Interconnect, Google Cloud customers have the ability to quickly establish secure and high-performance direct connections to business-critical workloads on Google Cloud Platform through HGC's Tier 1 level diverse network.

Partner Interconnect is a product in the Google Cloud Interconnect family. Dedicated Interconnect provides higher-speed and lower cost connectivity than VPN, and has become the "go-to" solution to connect on-premise data centers to Google Cloud. Google Cloud offers connections to Google Cloud services from 146 network edge locations in metropolitan areas across North and Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Oceania.

Google Cloud Interconnect provides secure, private, and direct links, creating a unique opportunity for organizations to deliver vital cloud-based applications quickly. HGC's global connectivity has been built on high-redundancy and industrial standard SLAs that serve different regions worldwide.

With HGC's commitment to resilience improvement and latency reduction, Google Cloud customers engaging Interconnect can instinctively gain access to real-time data feeds with an enhanced networking experience. Applications cover global big data streaming processing, machine learning, and other interactive OTT applications over latency-sensitive and geo-distributed cloud-based microservice architecture such as 5G cloud gaming, telehealth, virtual commerce, and AI & IoT technology.

Ravindran Mahalingam, HGC's Senior Vice President, International Business, said: "As HGC continues to embrace digital transformation riding on our full-fledged digital infrastructure, the company is bringing the agility and seamless integration to the business cloud and networking enhancement worldwide to meet the emerging and dynamic demand."

Cliff Tam, VP – Global Data Strategy, International Business, HGC Global Communications, added. "Google Cloud Interconnect is built to serve an increasingly verticalized economy to maximize the values for innovative cloud-based cloud capabilities across data blending, AI, IoT and Smart City development with our fully-meshed global network infrastructure."

For more information, please visit www.hgc-intl.com

Google Cloud Network Edge Locations: https://cloud.google.com/vpc/docs/edge-locations

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 23 overseas offices, with business over 5 continents. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: www.hgc.com.hk

SOURCE HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC)

Related Links

https://www.hgc.com.hk/

