HGC's Development in SEA Recognized by Government as It Strengthens Hong Kong's Position as an International Telecommunications Hub--DTI and BOI Representatives Visit HGC Headquarters

HONG KONG, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited ("HGC" or "Group") warmly welcomed representatives of the Department of Trade and Industry ("DTI") and the Board of Investments ("BOI") of the Philippines, including Dr. Ceferino S. Rodolfo, Undersecretary of the Industry Development and Investment Promotions Group of DTI; Vice Chairman and Managing Head of the BOI; Atty. Roberto B. Mabalot, Jr., Vice Consul Commercial and Commercial Attaché, Philippine Trade and Investment Center - Hong Kong (PTIC-HK); Mr. Ernesto C. Delos Reyes Jr., Director of the Investments Assistance Service of the BOI; Mr. Wilson Wong, Trade Assistant, PTIC-HK, to visit HGC's headquarter in Hong Kong on 13 September.

Representatives of DTI and BOI of the Philippines Visit HGC Global Communications Hong Kong Headquarter

Strengthen the Partnership and Establish Effective Communication Channels

As an ongoing commitment to foster strong relationships with government entities in various regions, the visit of DTI and BOI of Philippines further solidified the partnership, highlighting the mutual goals of enhancing the telecommunications infrastructure and promoting economic growth in the region.

HGC's Achievements and Future Plans in the Philippines

During the meeting, HGC showcased its substantial investments in landing fibre networks over the past few years, which focused on expansion of regional business on infra-build under shared network philosophy. In the Philippines, HGC has partnered with major local network operators to deploy high-quality fiber networks utilizing advanced Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) technology. This innovative approach allows for the efficient installation of underground and overhead fiber optics across Luzon Island, including NCR, significantly improving connectivity and service quality. Additionally, HGC is also involved in the deployment of Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) solutions in Mindanao, further expanding its reach and enhancing the telecommunications infrastructure in the region.

Rollout of more than 1,500km fibre optic asset in 1H2024, and still expanding;

Installation of over 6,000 strategic access points (manholes), and still expanding;

Network covers key corporate and residential areas, as well as unserved and underserved locations.

Dr. Ceferino S. Rodolfo, Undersecretary of Industry Development and Investment Promotions Group, DTI; Vice-Chairman and Managing Head, BOI, stated: "We appreciate HGC's presence in the Philippines and value its contributions to our country. The Philippine economy is currently one of the fastest-growing in Asia, with a GDP growth rate of 6.3% to 6.4% in Q2 2024. Our goal extends beyond mere economic growth; it is crucial to transform the Philippines into a hub for sustainable and smart manufacturing and services in the region. HGC plays a vital role in helping the Philippines achieve an interconnected and digitally smart ecosystem. We look forward to further partnership to establish a comprehensive telecom infrastructure and more in the country."

Strategic Expansion in SEA: Spotlight on Malaysia

HGC outlined its strategic plans for continued investment in South East Asia (SEA). The Company is poised to make an equity investment in Malaysia, recognizing the significant growth potential in the country. HGC is eager to contribute to the country's digital ecosystem and support domestic telecommunications providers. The investment will position Hong Kong as a key hub, enhancing connection to Singapore and SEA countries, including Thailand, Malaysia, and Indochina.

Enhancing Connectivity in Hong Kong and Launching Cybersecurity Innovations for the Greater Bay Area

HGC remains committed to advancing business development in Hong Kong while also focusing on expansion in the Greater Bay Area (GBA). This year, in response to the rising demand for high-speed, reliable home broadband, HGC launched 10G broadband services for residential customers.

As part of its growth strategy in the GBA, HGC is set to unveil innovative cybersecurity solutions branded as "Fusion Armor," which will enhance Security Operations Centers throughout the region.

Key features of the initiative include:

24/7 Coverage: A comprehensive, advanced platform that provides round-the-clock support to help organizations defend against an ever-evolving array of threats.

Holistic Protection: By integrating state-of-the-art technologies, cyber threat intelligence, and expert services, HGC aims to empower organizations with continuous monitoring and rapid response capabilities.

Enhanced Digitalization and Cybersecurity: The platform is designed to improve digitalization efforts, strengthen cybersecurity operations, and foster proactive threat monitoring.

Through these initiatives, HGC is dedicated to building a safer digital environment for organizations in the Greater Bay Area.

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 21 global offices and staff presence in 33 cities worldwide. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate, SME and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. In 2019, HGC Group completed the acquisition of Macroview Telecom Limited (Macroview), a leading digital technology solution and managed services provider. The addition of Macroview further accelerates HGC Group's digital transformation path and positioning as a pioneering ICT and digital services leader. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities, transport, social infrastructure, digital infrastructure, and environmental infrastructure in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: www.hgc.com.hk

About The Philippine Trade and Investment Center - Hong Kong (PTIC-HK)

The Philippine Trade and Investment Center - Hong Kong (PTIC-HK) is the representative office of the Department of Trade and Industry of the Republic of the Philippines (DTI) in Hong Kong, which areas of jurisdiction include Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR. The PTIC-HK aims to promote and facilitate the trade, investment and economic relationship between the Philippines, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR.

For any inquiries regarding doing business in the Philippines, please feel free to contact PTIC-HK via email at [email protected] or visit PTIC-HK's official website at www.dti.gov.ph/overseas/hongkong.

