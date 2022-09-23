HGEN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Humanigen Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 25, 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/humanigen-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=32063&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Humanigen between May 28, 2021 and July 12, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until October 25, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Humanigen, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Humanigen's lead product candidate, lenzilumab, was less effective in treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients than defendants had represented; (ii) as a result, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was unlikely to approve the lenzilumab Emergency Use Authorization and the ACTIV-5/BET-B study was unlikely to meet its primary endpoint; (iii) accordingly, lenzilumab's clinical and commercial prospects were overstated; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law