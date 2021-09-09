HGR Announces Expansion With A New Alabama Facility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HGR Industrial Surplus is expanding to the South to cater to more customers interested in buying and selling used industrial equipment. With a new shipping warehouse in Birmingham, Alabama, HGR will be able to transport equipment to and from customers faster and provide more competitive pricing.

HGR is known for their tagline, "We Buy and Sell Everything!" With over 4,000 truckloads of surplus sent to the Euclid, Ohio warehouse each year, HGR is the leader buying and selling used surplus to customers locally and around the world.

Customers looking to sell from Southern states can now send their surplus to HGR's new warehouse in place of the Euclid facility, effectively reducing transportation time and cost.

HGR will be able to store more equipment with the addition of the Birmingham warehouse, allowing HGR to buy more surplus from customers looking to clear out their facilities and recoup part of the initial investment on their equipment.

Plus, the new warehouse supply will provide customers from the South and internationally with a greater supply of surplus to shop when they visit the marketplace online. Equipment will be available regionally in the South, offering faster transportation and reduced shipping costs.

HGR's Birmingham, Alabama location makes it easier for customers in the South to buy, sell, and auction industrial surplus. Interested parties can visit HGR's website or call (216) 486-4567 to learn more about HGR's services.

About HGR Industrial Surplus

HGR Industrial Surplus lives up to the motto, "We Buy and Sell Everything!" With over 20 years of experience, HGR serves the local Cleveland area and customers around the world by buying and selling thousands of used surplus items. Find industrial machinery, manufacturing equipment, parts, and tools on HGR's online marketplace.

HGR strives to cultivate a business environment where it serves as a conduit between customers looking for affordable used manufacturing machinery and industrial equipment and manufacturers hoping to recoup some portion of their initial capital investments.

By filling this role, HGR can be a valuable resource to businesses, small and large, both in the U.S. and abroad, while encouraging sensible re-use of valuable natural resources.



