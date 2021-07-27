HGR Announces The Launch Of Decommissioning Services

With full-service Decommissioning Services, HGR will now manage tear outs using a definitive method that emphasizes speed, efficiency, and safety. This turnkey solution is designed to help facility managers continue operations while HGR decommissions and purchases equipment from start to finish. As a green service partner, HGR also upcycles useable equipment while recycling and scrapping materials for sustainable disposal.

HGR's decommissioning process is intentionally streamlined to meet strict timelines, starting with defining project schedules and key milestones. A dedicated project manager and team are assigned to each project. Once the customer is ready to decommission the facility, all equipment and scrap is removed, and the space is cleaned to broom-ready condition. The tear out is complete after a final walkthrough of the space.

Following all OSHA safety standards, HGR prioritizes safety during the tear out process by setting up safety perimeters and signage. Additionally, HGR decommissioning staff always wear branded safety gear to ensure high visibility.

Companies looking to decommission their facilities, both small and large, can utilize HGR's Decommissioning Services. HGR will decommission factories and plants in any industry from 5,000 square feet to over 750,000 square feet.

In addition to decommissioning the facility, HGR offers fast payment for surplus equipment. HGR will purchase equipment in good condition for upcycling on their marketplace, allowing factory managers to recoup part of their initial investment.

Manufacturers and other facility managers looking to sell their surplus and in need of decommissioning services can visit HGRinc.com or call (216) 486-4567 to learn more about HGR's services.

About HGR Industrial Surplus

HGR Industrial Surplus lives up to the motto, "We Buy and Sell Everything!" With over 20 years of experience, HGR serves the local Cleveland area and customers around the world by buying and selling thousands of used surplus items. Find industrial machinery, manufacturing equipment, parts, and tools on HGR's website.

HGR strives to cultivate a business environment where it serves as a conduit between customers looking for affordable used manufacturing machinery and industrial equipment and manufacturers hoping to recoup some portion of their initial capital investments.

By filling this role, HGR can be a valuable resource to businesses, small and large, both in the U.S. and abroad, while encouraging sensible reuse of valuable natural resources.



Visit HGRinc.com for more information.

