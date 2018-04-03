HGS Acquires AxisPoint Health

AxisPoint Health offers industry-leading care management, nurse advice line and analytics services, including CarePoint, GuidePoint and Analytix. The company has around 400 employees including over 280 US registered nurses in the US providing condition and case management programs, a 24/7 nurse advice line, and powerful tools for member identification, stratification and reporting. HGS gains access to over 20 new clients across leading commercial plans, Blues plans and state Medicaid programs.

"The acquisition of AxisPoint Health adds a strategic capability to our healthcare portfolio by strengthening our presence in the clinical services segment, and specifically in the population health management space. Combined with our existing services, we see a huge opportunity to cross-sell solutions to the payer industry," said Partha DeSarkar, Chief Executive Officer, HGS.

The newly-added portfolio of services opens up addressable market opportunities and provides a more robust value proposition to customers.

Ramesh Gopalan, President – Global Healthcare and Head of India Business, HGS said, "The population health management segment is an attractive market, with healthcare payers looking to simplify and personalize the care experience while reducing costs and improving health outcomes. HGS already has a significant presence in the US healthcare market, and we see a lot of synergies with AxisPoint Health's portfolio of services."

HGS' acquisition of, and new investment in, AxisPoint Health's services will allow the latter to further strengthen its offerings.

"With the support of a global powerhouse behind us, we'll have the resources we need to continue to provide our clients with the best, most innovative and most efficient solutions that empower members to make the right choices for their health," said Christopher A. Long, Chief Executive Officer of AxisPoint Health. "We are excited about the opportunities ahead and remain committed to working closely with our clients to meet their specific business needs."

About Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS):

A global leader in business process management (BPM) and optimizing the customer experience lifecycle, HGS is helping make its clients more competitive every day. HGS combines technology-powered services in automation, analytics and digital with domain expertise focusing on back office processing, contact centers and HRO solutions to deliver transformational impact to clients. Part of the multi-billion dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS takes a true "globally local" approach, with over 46,000 employees across 69 delivery centers in seven countries making a difference to some of the world's leading brands across nine key verticals. For the year ended 31st March 2017, HGS had revenues of US$ 555 million.

Log in to https://www.teamhgs.com/ to know how we can help make you more competitive.

About AxisPoint Health:

AxisPoint Health is a population health management company that combines innovative technology with outstanding care management services to reduce costs, improve outcomes and boost consumer satisfaction – the Triple Aim of healthcare. We make a difference in people's lives by effectively engaging them to improve their health. Our expert care teams leverage predictive analytics, innovative condition and case management programs, and consumer engagement technology to guide, impact and personalize the care experience. We believe that consumers are people, not just conditions. For more information visit www.axispointhealth.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hgs-acquires-axispoint-health-300623473.html

SOURCE Hinduja Global Solutions Limited (HGS)

Related Links

https://www.teamhgs.com

