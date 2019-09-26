HGS Awarded Contract to Support the UK's Disclosure and Barring Service

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. (HGS), (Listed on NSE & BSE in India), a global leader in business process management, today announces a new contract award with the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS). DBS helps employers make safer recruitment decisions each year by processing and issuing DBS checks required by those working with children and vulnerable adults.

DBS has contracted with HGS for three and a half years to deliver customer contact centre services. HGS expects to handle nearly 1 million contacts annually as well as managing print and mailing services required to process applications and create close to six million certificates each year.

HGS will deliver these services from a new contact centre facility in Liverpool, the company's fifth delivery location within the UK. HGS's contact centre will be co-located with CGI IT UK, which has been awarded the contract to deliver IT services, to ensure there is a joined up and collaborative approach to service development.

"We look forward to being a strategic partner for DBS, using our experience servicing the government and private sector to help drive service enhancement and innovation," said Adam Foster, CEO HGS Europe. "HGS is continuously seeking ways to intelligently innovate the services we provide for our clients and their customers and we know we can deliver the quality of service DBS requires."

HGS operates on the guiding principles that being brilliant at the basics and putting the customer first are critical to creating successful customer relationships and increasing business results. HGS will work closely with the DBS to ensure all customer needs are met.

"DBS provide vital services which help employers make safer recruitment decisions," said Eric Robinson, chief executive of the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS). "We're looking forward to working with HGS who will be supporting us by providing front line customer support for our services users."

The delivery of service will officially begin in April 2020.

About The Disclosure and Barring Service:

The Disclosure and Barring Service helps employers make safer recruitment decisions each year by processing and issuing DBS checks for England, Wales, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man. DBS also maintains the adults' and children's Barred Lists and makes considered decisions as to whether an individual should be included on one or both of these lists and barred from engaging in regulated activity.

About Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS):

A global leader in business process management (BPM) and optimising the customer experience lifecycle, HGS is helping to make its clients more competitive every day. HGS combines technology-powered services in automation, analytics and digital with domain expertise focusing on back office processing, contact centres and HRO solutions to deliver transformational impact to clients. Part of the multi-billion dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS takes a "globally local" approach, with over 42,371 employees across 72 delivery centres (as on 30th June 2019) in seven countries making a difference to some of the world's leading brands across nine key verticals. For the year ended March 2019, HGS had revenue of $689 million.

