HGS Named a Leader in NelsonHall's NEAT Evaluation for CX Improvement Capability

HGS is helping Retailers & CPG Companies Realize their CX Vision in 'EPIC' Ways

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. (HGS), (Listed on NSE & BSE in India), a global leader in business process management (BPM), today announced it has been recognized in NelsonHall's Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) as a leader in CX Improvement Capability in the Retail & CPG sectors. The evaluation analyzes the performance of vendors offering customer experience (CX) services in the retail and CPG sectors.

The NEAT tool allows strategic sourcing managers to assess the capability of vendors across a range of criteria and business situations and identify the best performing vendors overall, with a specific focus on cost optimization, revenue generation and CX improvement.

"Boasting a sizable sector footprint and significant domain experience, HGS has evolved its offerings to focus on enhancing the buyers' journey at a subsegment level. The company is well positioned to support retail and CPG brands on their digital transformation path through best practices, multichannel delivery, analytics experience, RPA and customer-facing bots, and self-service models," said Ivan Kotzev, Lead CX Services Analyst, NelsonHall.

HGS operates on the guiding principles that being brilliant at the basics and putting the customer first are critical to creating successful customer relationships and increasing business results. With significant experience in CX Improvement and a portfolio of established retail and CPG clients, the expert HGS staff can assist in the following areas:

VOC analytics and data strategy to optimize for growth and personalization

HGS EPIC™ social media services, including the use of automation

Technical support, including proprietary tools, delivery models, and training frameworks

Mobile camera support for product installation and troubleshooting

"While clients hire HGS to address their immediate customer engagement requirements, ultimately they trust us to improve their customer experience, led by value, insights and digital innovation they cannot provide from within," said Partha DeSarkar, Global Chief Executive Officer, HGS. "HGS strives to offer the right blend of digital and traditional interaction services, and we are honored to be recognized by NelsonHall as a leader in CX improvement for our clients."

NelsonHall's scoring framework for the NEAT evaluation is based on a combination of analyst assessments and client feedback across a range of requirements and business situations, principally around measurements of a vendor's ability to deliver immediate benefit and to meet future client needs. Its findings are based on rigorous, all-original research.

For more information about HGS and its customer experience improvement services for retail and CPG companies, please visit us online.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the US, UK, and Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. For service providers, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies.

About Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS):

A global leader in business process management (BPM) and optimizing the customer experience lifecycle, HGS is helping make its clients more competitive every day. HGS combines technology-powered services in automation, analytics and digital with domain expertise focusing on back office processing, contact centers and HRO solutions to deliver transformational impact to clients. Part of the multi-billion dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS takes a true "globally local" approach, with over 38,872 employees across 61 delivery centers in seven countries making a difference to some of the world's leading brands across nine key verticals. For the year ended 31st March 2019, HGS had revenues of US $689 million.

Visit www.teamhgs.com to learn how HGS can help make your business more competitive.

HGS Media Contacts:

Andrew Kokes

+1 888 747 7911

media@teamhgs.com

Emilee Markin

+ 1 312 720 5759

emilee.markin@mslgroup.com

SOURCE Hinduja Global Solutions Limited (HGS)

Related Links

http://www.teamhgs.com

