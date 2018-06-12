HGS recognized for exceptional performance and Business-to-Business innovation

The HGS submission was based on a customer experience solution for an online automotive marketplace leader that resulted in 80% of SMS contacts converted to dealer leads. Using analytics, HGS evaluated all of the contacts that did not result in a lead being generated to identify root cause. The study provides clarity into the reasons people were engaging online and HGS implemented innovative solutions to improve lead conversion including leveraging SMS and A/B-testing agent scripting.

"As a company that leads with design thinking strategy to solve real business problems, like how to increase online lead conversion, we are proud to be recognized by the Stevie Awards," said Andrew Kokes, HGS Senior Vice President, Global Head of Marketing. "At HGS, we are deeply committed to our role as a solutions provider. It is our job every day to power our clients' business by being brilliant at the basics to drive results, consistently."

For 40 years, HGS has been providing an intelligent solution approach to meet clients at their stage in the transformation journey. From traditional voice contact center services and web self-service, chat, text, and social customer service to back-office support and robotic process automation, HGS provides a best-in-class experience to help customers drive profitable engagements. "From the start of each relationship, we strive to improve and transform our clients' business," Kokes said. "Our core mission is to make our clients more competitive."

The HGS Stevie gold achievement is noteworthy as a win in a particularly competitive field. "The nominations submitted for The 2018 American Business Awards were outstanding. The competition was intense, and those recognized as Stevie Award winners should be immensely proud of this accomplishment," added Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

About Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS):

A global leader in business process management (BPM) and optimizing the customer experience lifecycle, HGS is helping make its clients more competitive every day. HGS combines technology-powered services in automation, analytics and digital with domain expertise focusing on back office processing, contact centers and HRO solutions to deliver transformational impact to clients. Part of the multi-billion dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS takes a true "globally local" approach, with over 44,265 employees across 70 delivery centers in seven countries making a difference to some of the world's leading brands across nine key verticals. For the year ended 31st March 2018, HGS had revenues of US$ 597 million.

