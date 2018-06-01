HGS Recognized on IAOP's Global Outsourcing 100 List for Providing World-Class Service

"As a company that leads with innovation to help clients create competitive advantage, we are proud to be recognized globally by IAOP for the eighth year in a row," said Andrew Kokes, HGS Senior Vice President, Global Head of Marketing. "At HGS, we are deeply committed to our role as empathetic problem-solvers who empower our clients by being brilliant at the basics and driving results consistently by leveraging our proven market and domain expertise. We are particularly proud of the special recognition HGS received for our 'sustained excellence and dedication to corporate social responsibility'—two important indicators of the values and focus we bring to work every day."

For 40 years, HGS has been providing an intelligent solution approach to meet our clients at their stage in the transformation journey. From traditional voice contact center services and web self-service, chat, text, and social customer service to back-office support and robotic process automation, HGS provides a best-in-class experience to help customers drive profitable engagements. "From the start of each relationship, we become true partners and brand ambassadors," said Kokes. Our core mission is to help our clients build brand loyalty and create customers for life."

"In today's economy, it is more important than ever for outsourcing buyers to be able to easily identify and select the right company for their outsourcing needs," said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. "The Global Outsourcing 100 and World's Best Advisors lists are the essential tools companies' reference to make smarter decisions. They provide companies with valuable insights into the outsourcing industry, leading and emerging service providers and advisors, and key developments to watch."

The Global Outsourcing 100, now in its 13th year, and its sub-lists are essential references for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with the best customer service solutions companies in the industry. The lists include companies from around the world that provide the full spectrum of outsourcing services. IAOP, specifically, is an association that brings together customers, providers and advisors to improve business service models and outcomes.

About Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS):

A global leader in business process management (BPM) and optimizing the customer experience lifecycle, HGS is helping make its clients more competitive every day. HGS combines technology-powered services in automation, analytics and digital with domain expertise focusing on back office processing, contact centers and HRO solutions to deliver transformational impact to clients. Part of the multi-billion dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS takes a true "globally local" approach, with over 44,265 employees across 70 delivery centers in seven countries making a difference to some of the world's leading brands across nine key verticals. For the year ended 31st March 2018, HGS had revenues of US$ 597 million.

