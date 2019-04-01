HGS strengthens Global Executive Leadership Team to help drive its growth agenda

BANGALORE, India, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), (listed in BSE & NSE), a global leader in business process management, has announced senior leadership appointments, aligned to support the company's vision and growth agenda.

Natarajan Radhakrishnan (Nat) has been appointed as President and Chief Innovation Officer (CIO), HGS, a newly-created position responsible for managing Enterprise IT and Automation, fostering innovation across the organization and developing new industry-oriented solutions.

Natarajan has over 29 years of industry experience in diverse areas such as investment banking, information technology, consulting, solution/ IP development and business development. His core strengths are in aligning business and IT initiatives, change management and digital business transformation. Prior to joining HGS, Natarajan was engaged in Public-Private-Partnership initiatives with two of the Indian State Governments in the Healthcare and Transportation sectors. He has also held senior management positions in organizations like IBM, Capgemini, Cognizant and Deutsche Bank group.

Shilpa Sinha Harsh has been named as Sr. Vice President – Global Corporate Communications, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Diversity & Inclusion (D&I). Her key responsibility will be to further strengthen the HGS brand across strategic areas such as media and industry relations, employee communications, digital communications, corporate branding, recruitment marketing, community relations and diversity & inclusion.

Shilpa brings nearly 20 years of experience in corporate communications, corporate marketing, sales enablement and talent acquisition branding, with core strengths in driving integrated marketing campaigns across geographies. Prior to joining HGS, Shilpa headed the Marketing & Communications function for [24]7.ai India and was part of the India Management team. Her earlier leadership stints have included with Accenture, Adfactors PR and LinOpinion, where she has handled strategic communication campaigns.

"We are excited to have Nat and Shilpa join us as an integral part of our leadership team," said Partha DeSarkar, Global Chief Executive Officer, HGS. "As HGS continues to grow with its clients in an evolving world, their varied experience will bring in a digital and technology-led approach to their functions and help HGS drive digital transformation to our stakeholders including clients and employees."

Natarajan and Shilpa will be a part of HGS' Global Advisory Council and participate in corporate strategy.

"With businesses and consumers shifting toward digital, HGS has been making significant technology investments in making our clients more competitive," Natarajan said. "I look forward to working closely with the business teams and leadership at HGS, which I believe is well-positioned to unlock the potential of digital transformation and bring real benefits to internal stakeholders and clients."

"I am committed to work with the HGS team to build on the confluence of the organization's purpose, people's passion and ideas through strategic marketing communication, D&I and CSR initiatives, which will spur our growth and innovation. My focus will be on nurturing this global and diverse workplace and enabling people, both internally and in the larger community, so that each one of them finds a path to success," Shilpa said.

About Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS):

A global leader in business process management (BPM) and optimizing the customer experience lifecycle, HGS is helping make its clients more competitive every day. HGS combines technology-powered services in automation, analytics and digital with domain expertise focusing on back office processing, contact centers and HRO solutions to deliver transformational impact to clients. Part of the multi-billion dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS takes a true "globally local" approach, with over 44,567 employees across 75 delivery centers in seven countries making a difference to some of the world's leading brands across nine key verticals. For the year ended 31st March 2018, HGS had revenues of Rs. 38,494 million (US$ 597 million).

Visit www.teamhgs.com to learn how HGS can help make your business more competitive.

