HGTV Announces Winner Of HGTV Smart Home 2020 In Pittsburgh, PA

Doubleday was randomly selected from over 103 million entries to the HGTV Smart Home Sweepstakes, which lasted from April 22, 2020 through June 12, 2020. Doubleday entered twice a day on HGTV.com and DIY.com, a routine she has been in for all three HGTV Home Giveaways, including HGTV Dream Home and HGTV Urban Oasis, since she first learned about them.

"I was just dumbfounded! It's still really hard for me to wrap my head around it," said Doubleday. She expressed her motivation to continue to enter, despite her husband's skepticism about the chances of winning. "Somebody has to win, and it might as well be me!"

Doubleday lives with her husband, teenage son and daughter, and goldendoodle in Santa Barbara, CA. Her family loves the smart aspects of the home, but Doubleday is focused on the beauty of it. She is particularly fond of the stonework of the home, as well as the artwork and the communal spaces. She admires the love and attention that went into the craftsmanship.

The HGTV Smart Home 2020 is located in Pittsburgh, PA, voted one of America's most livable cities and home to great restaurants, outdoor adventures and a diverse art scene, in addition to being a hub for medical and technical innovation. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home sits at over 4,500 square feet is located in a family friendly tree lined neighborhood minutes from downtown and adjacent to various walking trails and parks. The home, decorated in an industrial craftsman style with bold color choices, neutral furnishing and geometric patterns, includes state-of-the-art smart features throughout every room that enhance everyday life.

Sponsors of the HGTV Smart Home 2020 include Mercedes-Benz, USA, Keurig®, LendingTree, Cabinets To Go, The Sherwin-Williams Company, SimpliSafe Home Security, Sleep Number®, VELUX® No Leak Skylights, OxiClean®, Trex® and Bassett Home Furnishings.

