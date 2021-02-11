HGTV Announces Winner of HGTV Urban Oasis 2020 Home Giveaway in Portland, ME

Kaiser was randomly drawn from over 74 million entries to the sweepstakes, which lasted from October 5 to November 25, 2020. Kaiser entered the sweepstakes every day, as she has for years with previous HGTV Home Giveaways, however for the first time she entered twice a day every day. Kaiser says she was attracted to the mix of "old and new" design elements of the home. She particularly loves the layout of the kitchen leading out to the green outdoor space in the backyard. She has visited Portland in the past, and loves the "cute, coastal vibe of the town."

"Now I'm feeling very lucky," Kaiser said about winning the HGTV Urban Oasis 2020. "Before this I won local bingo at our church festivals. I feel like I'm a fortunate person, but luck is completely different and now I feel super lucky!"

Kaiser, a physician's assistant working in outpatient neurosurgery at a major Seattle hospital, has lived in Seattle since summer 2018. She moved cross-country from her hometown of Pittsburgh, PA, with her fiancé, Matt, and their dog, Lola. As a physician's assistant, Kaiser has been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, seeing patients since the start of the pandemic. Personally, Kaiser's wedding plans were delayed, pushed from May of 2020 to later this year.

The HGTV Urban Oasis 2020 home is located close to downtown Portland which features beautiful waterfront views, a vibrate art scene, delicious dining and fresh seafood, as well as quaint shopping. The charming, 1900s New England cottage, honors the cultural nature of the city. The main bedroom has a nautical feel with royal blue walls and ceilings, original artwork mixed with antique nautical flags to pay homage to the coast. The color scheme is bold with prominently bright coral, navy and hunter green throughout, set against the strong, pewter-toned siding of the exterior.

