HGTV Dream Home 2020 on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina Sweepstakes to Close on February 19

The approximately 3,500 square foot Southern style home is located on the heart of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, which was named America's Best Island four years in a row. One lucky winner will receive this three-bedroom and three-and-a-half-bathroom two-story home, which has been rendered in jewel-tones blues and restful greens, along with nostalgic neutrals and pops of coral and blush to reflect the costal vibes of the island. The home is in Windmill Harbour, a private community adjacent to the Intracoastal Waterway, and home of the South Carolina Yacht Club. The property offers spectacular views from the retractable screen porch that extends the length of the home and looks out onto the marsh.

The home was designed by local architect Court Atkins Group and constructed by local builder Shoreline Construction with interior design from Brian Patrick Flynn. The winner of the home will be featured on the HGTV Dream Home Giveaway Special 2020 on HGTV airing in May 2020.

Sponsors of the HGTV Dream Home 2020 include Honda, Lumber Liquidators, Rocket Mortgage® by Quicken Loans®, Wayfair, Belgard®, Cabinets To Go, Delta Faucet, Trex®, GEICO, The Sherwin-Williams Company, SimpliSafe Home Security, Sleep Number®, Morton Salt and Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce. To learn more about the giveaway, visit HGTV.com/HGTVDreamHome.

