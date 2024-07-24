HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams Announces Cabinet & Furniture, a New Interior Paint That Helps Take Creative Visions Further

Tinted to any color and offered in multiple sheens, this new product helps customers reimagine spaces without renovation

CLEVELAND, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams introduces Cabinet & Furniture paint, a new acrylic urethane enamel that provides a factory-like finish on cabinets and furniture, can be tinted to any color, and is offered in satin and semi-gloss sheens. Sold exclusively in store and online at Lowe's, this new product innovation contributes to the HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams solid foundation of legendary quality paints and exceptional customer satisfaction.

Tinted to any color and offered in multiple sheens, this new product helps customers reimagine spaces without renovation Post this Courtesy of HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams

This product will help give new life to existing cabinetry and furniture without the high cost of renovation. Ideal for kitchens and bathrooms, HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams Cabinet & Furniture paint resists stains, scuffs, scratches and moisture; provides a mildew- and mold-resistant finish; and easily cleans up with soap and water. Cabinet & Furniture paint provides a hard, factory-like finish with ultimate durability, exceptional adhesion and coverage, and prevents doors and drawers from sticking. The product applies like an oil-based paint by brush, roller or sprayer with no brush marks.

"We are excited to unveil our new Cabinet & Furniture paint to inspire homeowners to reimagine their spaces," said Krystal Mindeck, Product Marketing Director, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams. "This product comes at the perfect time as economic trends show homeowners are staying in their current homes and renovating them to fit their evolving needs, but the cost of renovation is high. The Cabinet & Furniture paint provides a home refresh at a savings."

HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams products allow customers to paint with confidence as they are backed by the design expertise of HGTV, the legendary quality of Sherwin-Williams products and a Lifetime Limited Warranty. Visit hgtvhomebysherwinwilliams.com to learn more.

About HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams

HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams launched in 2011, uniting the design expertise of HGTV and the legendary quality of Sherwin-Williams paints. HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams delivers premium paints and designer-curated Color Collections that can be mixed and matched in any combination to create whole-home harmony and bring design dreams to life. Available exclusively at Lowe's. For more information, visit hgtvhomebysherwinwilliams.com.

About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group

Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group offers innovative products to meet customers' paint and coating needs. The Consumer Brands Group manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit Sherwin.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to just over 68 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 11 million people each month; a social footprint of more than 34 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV Home® consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Pinterest, Instagram, TikTok and Threads. HGTV is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, a leading global media and entertainment company available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 17 million customer transactions a week in the U.S. With total fiscal year 2022 sales of over $97 billion, approximately $92 billion of sales were generated in the U.S., where Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Media Contact

Carmichael Lynch Relate for HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams

[email protected]

SOURCE HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams