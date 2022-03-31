HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams Announces Enhanced, Innovative Products with Added Durability

"We are excited to unveil our enhanced Infinity Interior Paint and Primer, and Interior and Exterior Door & Trim Paint to our loyal customers," said Krystal Mindeck, Senior Product Manager, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams. "We remain committed to upholding our promise of uncompromising durability that provides ideal interior protection from life's everyday messes."

"Our new Everlast Exterior Paint and Primer is an exceptional addition to our portfolio of paints," says Bobby Mikula, Senior Product Manager, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams. "This premium formula offers exterior protection against elements, allowing our customers to have continued confidence in the products used to paint their homes, which is something we are immensely proud to inspire."

Everlast™ Exterior Paint & Primer

The new and improved 100% acrylic enamel Everlast formula is our most premium exterior paint offering. Now with Self-Cleaning Technology and Extreme All-Weather Protection, the cleaning and refreshing of exterior surfaces easily rinses away dirt and residue during rain showers or with a garden hose. These technologies protect against harmful UV rays and color fading. Customers appreciate the convenience of being able to paint in temperatures between 35-90 degrees Fahrenheit, and Everlast Paint & Primer offers exceptional protection from cracking, peeling, and blistering. Everlast exterior paint is available in three sheens: flat, satin and semi-gloss and comes in quart, gallon and five-gallon sizes.

Infinity® Interior Paint & Primer

Infinity Interior Paint & Primer is our new Gold Standard in durability. This new formula is our most durable interior paint, delivering exceptional resistance to scuff marks and scratches, ultra-smooth application and a beautiful finish. Formulated for maximum durability, this 100% acrylic coating also provides outstanding stain repellency, so common stains wash off easily. Infinity Interior Paint & Primer comes in three sizes: quart, gallon and five-gallon, and three sheens: flat, satin and semi-gloss.

Interior & Exterior Door & Trim

Door & Trim is an interior and exterior 100% acrylic urethane enamel that applies like an alkyd but delivers characteristics you would expect of a water-based paint, like soap and water cleanup. This durable formula gives surfaces an exceptionally tough, factory-like finish. It goes on ultra-smooth, with no brush marks in sight, giving you confidence in a job well done. Customers can find this mold- and mildew-resistant finish in quart and gallon sizes, and in satin and semi-gloss sheens.

Paint with confidence as each of these new HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams products are backed by a Lifetime Limited Warranty. Visit hgtvhomebysherwinwilliams.com to learn more.

About HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams

HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams launched in 2011, uniting the design expertise of HGTV and the legendary quality of Sherwin-Williams paints. HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams delivers premium paints and designer-curated Color Collections that can be mixed and matched in any combination to create whole-home harmony and bring design dreams to life. Available exclusively at Lowe's. For more information visit hgtvhomebysherwinwilliams.com.

About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group

Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group offers innovative products to meet customers' paint and coating needs. The Consumer Brands Group manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit Sherwin.com.

About HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 84 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.5 million people each month; a social footprint of 25.7 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV Home® consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

