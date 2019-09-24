HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams Announces Its 2020 Color Collection of the Year

Available exclusively at Lowe's, the designer-inspired Color Collection of the Year includes 10 complementary colors that work in any combination to provide the achievable, reveal-worthy style that all HGTV fans desire. In an era of spending more time at home marked by an increased focus on self-care, HGTV HOME by Sherwin-Williams makes it easy to coordinate paint colors and décor so you can create a personal sanctuary to enjoy during your luxurious night in.

"2020 is the year to create a glamorous home space, one that welcomes you in with open arms every time you walk through the door and continues to wow you," says Ashley Banbury, HGTV HOME by Sherwin-Williams Senior Color Designer. "Romance, our distinguished Color of the Year, is a soft and dreamy blush hue that evokes serenity while simultaneously making a statement. It can be mixed and matched with any of the colors found within the Simply Blissful Color Collection to seamlessly coordinate in the home."

The trending Color Collection and Color of the Year reflect a desire to have balance and tranquility in the home. All of the colors coordinate and can be used interchangeably to complete home design projects with confidence.

Here is the 2020 Color Collection of the Year, distinguished 2020 Color of the Year and a look at the paint colors that articulate each trend:

ROMANCE 2020 COLOR OF THE YEAR (HGSW2067) : Fall in love with the calm balance and sense of playfulness Romance inspires. Don't just dream of peace, bring it to life on your walls using this posh blush pink with slight apricot influence.

This curated palette of 10 colors can be mixed and matched into mini palettes to inspire paint, furniture and décor choices that create a designer-inspired look. Warm, optimistic neutrals and jewel tones embody the plush relaxation you can find without ever leaving your home. Blue Endeavour (HGSW1451)



Vanillin (HGSW4038)



Gristmill Greige (HGSW2485)



Mint to Be (HGSW2327)



Restful (HGSW2285)



Island Time (HGSW2312)



Coral Reef HGSW1074)

Romance* (HGSW2067)



Finian Blue (HGSW2384)

Fundamental White (HGSW4001)

For more information on HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams color trends, please visit: hgtvhomebysherwinwilliams.com/color-trends

About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group

Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group offers innovative products to meet customers' paint and coating needs. The company manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit Sherwin.com .

About HGTV

HGTV delivers the superstar experts, fascinating families, compelling renovations and stunning transformations that make all things home fun. America's favorite way to get entertaining, relatable and inspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 90 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.7 million people each month; a social footprint of 16.8 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real-life entertainment whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

