HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams Announces Its 2021 Color Collection of the Year

Available exclusively at Lowe's, the designer-inspired Color Collection of the Year includes 10 complementary colors that are influenced by experiences, virtual and real to create a reveal-worthy style that all HGTV fans desire. Passionate, our distinguished Color of the Year, is a deeply saturated hue that is daringly rich and invigorates the senses. HGTV HOME by Sherwin-Williams makes it easy to coordinate paint colors and décor so you can create a personal sanctuary tailored to your taste and anchored in design forward trends.

"The current cultural climate has created a state of overstimulation and information overload which has encouraged trends to live life with minimalism. Consumers are eager to streamline and simplify their lives and homes, but that doesn't mean we need to forgo having fun with color," says Ashley Banbury, HGTV HOME by Sherwin-Williams Senior Color Designer. "When used thoughtfully in design, color can be immersive and incite emotion. Whether it be monochromatic or colors with high contrast… color is now being used as the main accessory in a space to embody a sense of comfort and confidence."

The merging of our physical and virtual experiences has increased the amount of time spent at home, setting the stage to push the boundaries of color in our surroundings. Incorporating colors inspired by nature and using color in exciting new combinations can create dreamlike spaces that transform the home from dull backdrop to an active and inspiring space that fuels creativity, productivity and promotes an inviting and calming lifestyle.

Here is the 2021 Color Collection of the Year, distinguished 2021 Color of the Year and a look at the paint colors that articulate each trend:

2021 COLOR OF THE YEAR, PASSIONATE (HGSW2032) : Timeless and elegant, Passionate, is a deeply saturated hue that is daringly rich. The dark energy of the pigment is invigorating, and boldly modern but with historic influences. Passionate is the cornerstone of the Color Collection, pairing beautifully with all the colors of Delightfully Daring.

2021 COLOR COLLECTION OF THE YEAR, DELIGHTFULLY DARING: Influenced by experiences, virtual and real, colors read authentic and earthy with a dose of vibrancy. These colors allow consumers to step out of the routines and appreciate the beauty of thoughtful spaces with healing color.

Influenced by experiences, virtual and real, colors read authentic and earthy with a dose of vibrancy. These colors allow consumers to step out of the routines and appreciate the beauty of thoughtful spaces with healing color. Dark Bronzetone (HGSW2501)



Diamond Weave (HGSW3166)



Bohemian Lace (HGSW4052)



Passionate (HGSW2032)



Long Horizon (HGSW2371)



Pale Apricot (HGSW1126)



September Skies (HGSW1333)



Breezy Aqua (HGSW1335)



Cloverfields (HGSW2302)



Copper Kettle (HGSW2121)

The colors within the Delightfully Daring Color Collection are available for purchase exclusively at Lowe's. For more information on HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams color trends, please visit: hgtvhomebysherwinwilliams.com/color-trends

