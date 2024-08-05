HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams Announces Timeless and Serene "Naturally Refined" as 2025 Color Collection of the Year

"The 'Naturally Refined' Color Collection embraces the desire for simplicity and slower living," said Ashley Banbury, color marketing manager at HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams. "Thoughtfully curated with longevity in mind, each shade emanates elements of timeless design and quiet luxury to help support a living space that feels meaningful. Within the collection, the softened sage green Quietude stands out as the 2025 Color of the Year and sets the stage for a quiet space to promote relaxation."

To help consumers experience the 2025 Color Collection of the Year in the comfort of their own homes, HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams is collaborating with recently launched innovative AI-powered home visualization tool Palazzo. By harnessing AI, Palazzo's cutting-edge technology curates a selection of design ideas and finishes that align with users' visions by interacting with the platform's AI-powered design assistant, Vinci. Founded by tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams alongside Raffi Holzer and Edward Lando, Palazzo is unique in the digital design space in that users are now able to upload photos of their actual spaces and leverage Vinci's capabilities to provide customized designs for those rooms, providing consumers with the confidence to bring their vision to life. This exciting collaboration marks the first paint and coatings brand to join the platform, which will exclusively highlight colors within the "Naturally Refined" palette, available now. As part of this partnership, all nine permanent Color Collections by HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams will join the platform through January 2025. In addition, customers can order all 10 color chips of the 2025 Color Collection of the Year by visiting www.hgtvhomebysherwinwilliams.com.

"We are thrilled to partner with HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams to bring their Color Collections directly into the homes of our users," said Raffi Holzer, co-founder of Palazzo. "This collaboration seamlessly integrates our advanced AI capabilities with HGTV Home by Sherwin-William's trend-setting aesthetics. By leveraging our platform's unique features, such as the ability to upload photos of actual spaces for personalization, we're not just showing potential—we're transforming how people experience and interact with color in real-time, ensuring they can visualize and achieve their desired space with confidence and ease."

2025 Color Collection of the Year: "Naturally Refined"

Born out of the cultural shift toward cultivating a slower, more sustainable pace, the 2025 Color Collection of the Year provides an accessible palette of designer-curated hues to help DIYers and design enthusiasts achieve an effortless elegance that makes a home feel peaceful and inviting. Featuring creamy neutrals, warm browns and orange, and muted yellows and greens, the Color Collection features the following 10 hues that can be incorporated in any combination throughout paint, furniture and decor to create a space for rest and relaxation:

2025 Color of the Year: Quietude (HGSW6212)

Embracing both traditional and modern elements, Quietude is a cool sage green hue with a slight blue undertone that sets the stage for a serene environment. Selected in part for its longevity throughout a variety of design styles, Quietude's classic elegance equips the hue with true staying power. When applied throughout indoor and outdoor living spaces, Quietude reminds us to slow down and look for happiness in the everyday small moments that connect us all.

The HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams 2025 Color Collection of the Year is available exclusively at Lowe's stores nationwide and on Lowes.com. For more information and to order color chips for all 10 hues in the 2025 Color Collection of the Year, please visit: www.hgtvhomebysherwinwilliams.com/en/colors/2025-color-collection-of-the-year. For more information on Quietude, the HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams 2025 Color of the Year, and to order a free sample, please visit: https://www.hgtvhomebysherwinwilliams.com/en/colors/browse-colors/green/quietude-hgsw6212. For more information on Palazzo and its current offerings, please visit: palazzo.ai.

About HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams

HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams launched in 2011, uniting the design expertise of HGTV and the legendary quality of Sherwin-Williams paints. HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams delivers premium paints and designer-curated Color Collections that can be mixed and matched in any combination to create whole-home harmony and bring design dreams to life. Available exclusively at Lowe's. For more information, visit hgtvhomebysherwinwilliams.com.

About Palazzo

Palazzo transforms how people envision and design spaces with advanced AI technology, offering powerful visualization and personalization tools. The platform simplifies decision-making for buying, renovating, or reimagining interiors, providing realistic, AI-driven designs and personalized recommendations. Whether planning a room makeover, selling home furnishings, or marketing properties, Palazzo delivers solutions that save time, reduce stress, and maximize potential. For more information, visit palazzo.ai.

About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group

Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group offers innovative products to meet customers' paint and coating needs. The Consumer Brands Group manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit Sherwin.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to just over 68 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 11 million people each month; a social footprint of more than 34 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV Home® consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Pinterest, Instagram, TikTok and Threads. HGTV is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, a leading global media and entertainment company available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 17 million customer transactions a week in the U.S. With total fiscal year 2022 sales of over $97 billion, approximately $92 billion of sales were generated in the U.S., where Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

