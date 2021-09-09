HGTV Opens The Doors To The HGTV Urban Oasis 2021 In Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, IN, is a bustling city located in the heartland of the United States, known for its midwestern hospitality and culinary and cultural offerings with over 300 downtown restaurants, a thriving art scene and lively theater district. Famous for race car driving, Indianapolis also offers outdoor adventures and is home to the largest children's museum in the world. The home was constructed by local builder Bespoke Construction with interior design by Brian Patrick Flynn.

"This year's HGTV Urban Oasis offers the best of both worlds, providing access to a thriving city while maintaining a midwestern charm," said Flynn. "The modern homeowner was at the forefront of this design, as we built a smart floor plan with indoor and outdoor living that will allow for a lifestyle that includes shopping locally, eating sustainably and achieving harmony through home life."

"The HGTV Urban Oasis is a unique opportunity for us to showcase the beauty and functionality of city living to all of our viewers across the country," said Jane Latman, President of HGTV. "With every HGTV Home Giveaway, millions of fans look to us for inspiration, not only from the design and build, but also the location of the home, and this is a great time to highlight Indianapolis, one of America's great midwestern cities."

The official entry period for the HGTV Urban Oasis 2021 is 9 a.m. ET on Friday, October 1 through 5 p.m. ET on Monday, November 22. Eligible fans can enter for a chance to win twice per day at HGTV.com , where they will also find full details and the official rules, as well as additional home features. Viewers can tune-in to the one-hour special HGTV Urban Oasis 2021 on Wednesday, October 6 at 7 p.m. ET on HGTV, pre-premiering on HGTV GO on Friday, October 1.

This cozy cottage is one-story and sits at approximately 1,350 square feet with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. The 1980s-inspired design incorporates blush and mauve tones with nods to the decade with accents throughout the home. The expansive kitchen includes counter space to eat at along with new, state-of-art appliances and a full dining area off the kitchen. Across from the kitchen is the living room with statement furniture pieces and a beautiful brick fireplace. Down the hall from the living room is the main bedroom suite, which incorporates neutral tones and greys to create a relaxing oasis with a large en suite bathroom with natural light and a unique art gallery over the tub. The home includes two guest bedrooms each with their own unique design and color palette, with one guest bedroom acting as a multipurpose office as well. The home has excellent outdoor features, including a furnished garage that is perfect for an Indianapolis-inspired garage party. Off of the garage is a beautifully landscaped backyard with a covered porch and an outdoor dining space.

Sponsors of the HGTV Urban Oasis 2021 include Reckitt Benckiser LLC, ADT LLC, The Hertz Corporation, LendingTree, LLC, James Hardie Building Products, Inc., Kohler Co., Duluth Trading Company, VELUX America LLC and Lumber Liquidators, Inc.

About HGTV:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., age 21 or older. Void where prohibited. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. Sweepstakes starts at 9:00 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021 and ends at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021. For full official rules, prize disclosures, and to enter, visit https://www.hgtv.com/sweepstakes/hgtv-urban-oasis or https://www.tlcme.com/. Sponsored by Discovery Communications, LLC, 230 Park Avenue South, New York, New York 10003.

