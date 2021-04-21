HGTV Smart Home 2021 Giveaway In Naples, Florida, Now Open For Entries

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning at 9 a.m. ET today, April 21, 2021, through 5 p.m. ET on Friday, June 11, 2021, fans can enter for their chance to win the HGTV® Smart Home 2021 located in Naples, Florida. The prize package, valued at over $1.1 million, includes the newly built, fully furnished and technologically advanced home, a 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet and $100,000 from LendingTree. Eligible entrants can enter twice per day at HGTV.com/Smart , where they can also find additional sweepstakes details and the official rules.

The innovative luxury home is located in Naples, FL, on a private cul-de-sac adjacent to a beautiful golf course and about 25 minutes from the pristine beaches of Marco Island. The three-bedroom home includes three full bathrooms and a two-car garage. Designed as an homage to Florida's indoor to outdoor lifestyle and local wildlife, the home is full of bold prints and natural, earthy tones with tons of greenery. Upon entering, visitors are greeted by a gorgeous palm tree-lined patio with seating for guests, leading into an entry way that opens into a grand living room with a study to the left. Off of the living room, is a full-service smart kitchen, a breakfast area as well as a hydroponic garden in the pantry. The three bedrooms each have their own unique design and feel as well as their own en suite bathrooms, including a bunk room for kids, a guest bedroom and an expansive master suite. The home's backyard provides a gorgeous lanai ideal for entertaining with multiple seating areas, a dining section with an outdoor kitchen as well as a lap pool.

The home was constructed by local builder Mayor Construction with interior design by Tiffany Brooks.

Viewers can tune-in to the one-hour special HGTV Smart Home Special 2021 on HGTV on Wednesday April 21 at 7 p.m. ET with a special pre-premiere available on HGTV GO on Tuesday, April 20.

Sponsors of the HGTV Smart Home 2021 include Ashley HomeStore, Mercedes-Benz USA, Keurig®, LendingTree, The Sherwin-Williams Company, SimpliSafe Home Security, Sleep Number®, Kohler Co., OxiClean™, Trex®, Phantom Screens, VELUX® No Leak Skylights. To learn more about the giveaway, visit HGTV.com/Smart .

No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the U.S., age 21 or older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts at 9 a.m. ET on 4/21/21 and ends at 5 p.m. ET on 6/11/21. Odds of winning depend on number of entries received. For full official rules, prize disclosures, and to enter, visit www.HGTV.com . Main Sponsor: Discovery Communications, LLC, 8403 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, Maryland 20910.

