HGTV Smart Home Giveaway 2019 Now Open for Entries

Planned and built by local firm Highland Homes , this Texas stunner is part of a grand prize package that will be awarded this summer. In addition to the residence and all its furnishings, the winner will receive a 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE and $100,000 from LendingTree.

The modern, custom home is nestled in the Fairway Ranch development, a sustainable community with panoramic views, walking trails, expansive greenbelts, a community pool and parks. The home spans approximately 3,400 square feet and has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths with an aesthetic best described as an Old-World retreat. It features smart technology, clever design solutions and energy-efficient materials throughout.

HGTV Smart Home 2019 host and interior designer Tiffany Brooks took cues from her surroundings to infuse the home with big Texas style. "I utilized a mix of modern elements and subtle ranching touches, giving the home a unique style that breaks from tradition," she explained. "I believe fans will be inspired by the use of unexpected colors and texture throughout each space, as well as all the ideas to enhance everyday living with clever solutions."

A gem of smart living in America's heartland, this single-level abode features a media room with projection movie theatre, a home office, cozy library, playroom, sophisticated master suite, butler's pantry, laundry room with dog washing station, and beautiful yet casual outdoor patio complete with grilling and gaming area, movie screen, and covered spaces for dining and relaxing.

Viewers can catch the DIY Behind the Build: HGTV Smart Home 2019 special chronicling the construction process, which premieres tomorrow at 11 p.m. ET on DIY Network, along with the HGTV Smart Home 2019 Special, which premieres Friday at 7 p.m. ET on HGTV. Fans also can visit HGTV's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages for updates and new details (#HGTVSmart).

Sponsors of HGTV Smart Home 2019 include Bassett Home Furnishings; Mercedes-Benz USA; Keurig®; LendingTree; BISSELL®; The Sherwin-Williams Company; Lennox Industries, Inc.; SimpliSafe Home Security; Sleep Number; Talon Hardwood Floors; VELUX® No Leak Skylights; Kohler Co.; OxiClean™; and Trex®. To learn more about the giveaway and see photo galleries of every space in the home, visit HGTV.com/Smart.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers the superstar experts, fascinating families, compelling renovations and stunning transformations that make all things home fun. America's favorite way to get entertaining, relatable and inspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 88 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.8 million people each month; a social footprint of 20.6 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is operated by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

SOURCE Discovery, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hgtv.com/design/hgtv-smart-home

