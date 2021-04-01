HGTV Unveils The HGTV Smart Home 2021 In Naples, Florida

Naples, FL, is located right on the Gulf of Mexico, with miles of white sand coastline. It's known for having some of the best fishing in the United States, incredible dining, as well as shopping and outdoor activities. This luxury coastal getaway is located on a private cul-de-sac adjacent to a beautiful golf course and about 25 minutes from the pristine beaches of Marco Island. The home was constructed by local builder Mayor Construction with interior design by Tiffany Brooks.

"This year's HGTV Smart Home is truly a reflection on the past year, designed to help consumers live a healthy lifestyle, starting with a 'live smart' home that fuels their mind, body and soul," said Brooks. "In addition to luxurious resort-style construction and design, the home's smart solutions range from those of organizational tools to health and wellness, providing the winner with a true smart oasis."

"The story of the HGTV Smart Home Giveaway sweepstakes, now in its ninth year, is one that our viewers look forward to each year," said Jane Latman, president of HGTV. "We love to showcase the beauty and innovative features of our Smart Homes to millions of HGTV fans and cannot wait to award one lucky winner this luxurious Naples oasis."

The official entry period for the HGTV Smart Home 2021 is 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 21st through 5 p.m. ET on Friday, June 11th. Eligible fans can enter for a chance to win twice per day at HGTV.com , where they will also find full details and the official rules, as well as additional home features. Viewers can tune-in to the one-hour special HGTV Smart Home Special 2021 on Wednesday April 21 at 7 p.m. ET on HGTV, pre-premiering on HGTV GO on Wednesday, April 20.

This innovative luxury home is one-story and sits at approximately 2,600 square feet with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a two-car garage. Upon entering, visitors are greeted by a gorgeous palm tree-lined patio with seating for guests, leading into an entry way that opens into a grand living room with a study to the left. Off of the living room, is a full-service smart kitchen, a breakfast area as well as a hydroponic garden in the pantry. The three bedrooms each have their own unique design and feel as well as their own en suite bathrooms, including a bunk room for kids, a pool room and an expansive master suite. The home's backyard provides a gorgeous lanai ideal for entertaining with multiple seating areas, a dining section with an outdoor kitchen as well as a lap pool. The design is an homage to Florida's indoor to outdoor lifestyle and local wildlife, with bold prints and natural, earthy tones with tons of greenery.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., age 21 or older. Void where prohibited. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. Sweepstakes starts at 9:00 a.m. Monday, April 21, 2021 and ends at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021. For full official rules, prize disclosures, and to enter, visit www.hgtv.com. Sponsored by Scripps Networks, LLC dba Home & Garden Television, an affiliate of Discovery, Inc., 9721 Sherrill Boulevard, Knoxville, Tennessee 37932.

