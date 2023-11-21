HGTV URBAN OASIS 2023 IN LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY SWEEPSTAKES TO CLOSE ON NOVEMBER 21, 2023

The Winner Will Receive a Prize Package Valued at Over $850,000

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HGTV Urban Oasis 2023 located in Louisville, KY will close its sweepstakes on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET. The prize package, valued at over $850,000, includes the newly built fully furnished home, an all-new 2023 Mercedes-Benz® GLC SUV, and $50,000 from Viva® along with a 5-year supply of the softest, most durable paper towels. Eligible fans can enter for a chance to win twice per day at HGTV.com and FoodNetwork.com, where they will also find full details and the official rules, as well as the home features.

Louisville, KY, also known as Bourbon City, sits along the waterfront of the Ohio River and boasts a bustling downtown that serves as a dining and entertainment destination with year-round music excursions, festivals and events. As home to the Louisville Slugger, Churchill Downs and The Kentucky Derby - the spirit of the city echoes throughout. Louisville provides the perfect balance between city living and Southern hospitality, including Whiskey Row which was home to the bourbon industry as well as venues steeped in history that celebrate homegrown talent like "The Greatest" boxer, Muhammad Ali.

The four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home sits at approximately 2,259 square feet. Bringing inspiration from Kentucky's nature, the home combines modern luxury with Southern charm, including homages to the history of the city. Highlights include a huge, open-concept first floor featuring a living room with custom-made cabinetry, a light-filled dining room and a kitchen with dark blue throughout and brass finishes. A secret door leads to a convenient powder room and the backyard patio is easily accessible from the kitchen. The backyard is an entertainer's dream, with a porch, dining area and a large lawn space with plenty of room for games and guests. The primary suite evokes the green rolling hills of Kentucky with two walk-in closets and a large main bathroom complete with two separate vanities. The second floor is a multifunctional loft space which features two guest bedrooms, a guest bathroom, as well as a multipurpose room and a modern second-floor outdoor patio.

The home was constructed by local builder Twin Spires Remodeling. The home's interior design is by Brian Patrick Flynn.

Sponsors of the HGTV Urban Oasis 2023 include ADT LLC, Kohler Co., LL Flooring, Mercedes-Benz USA, Reckitt, VELUX® No Leak Skylights, Viva® and Wayfair®.

SOURCE HGTV Home Giveaways