HGTV Urban Oasis Giveaway 2019 Now Open for Entries

On Wednesday, October 2 at 7 p.m. ET, viewers can catch the one-hour HGTV Urban Oasis Special to see the complete floor-to-ceiling renovation transforming the 1920s-era home into a modern masterpiece.

"With lots of water features and one of the best park systems in the nation, Minneapolis embodies the best in four-season, indoor-outdoor living," said Dan Faires, Build Manager for HGTV Urban Oasis 2019. "Whatever your passion, this fun city has lots to offer – from the big arts scene and professional sports, to great local eats and shopping on a grand scale." Serving as project manager for the second year, Faires is an accomplished contractor and craftsman with modern rustic style and an easygoing personality. Fans will recognize him as the host of digital series DanMade on HGTV.com, and he was also a favorite from season five of HGTV Design Star.

Constructed by local builder Reuter Walton Construction and planned by local architecture firm Peterssen/Keller Architecture, HGTV Urban Oasis 2019 is just steps from Minnehaha Falls, one of the city's oldest and most spectacular parks. Spanning approximately 1,800 square feet with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, the home is nestled in the Hiawatha neighborhood just southeast of downtown. With scenic green spaces close by and an incredible array of shops, restaurants and events to enjoy, the setting fits the HGTV Urban Oasis mold perfectly.

With art direction and décor from Atlanta-based interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn, the home is reflective of Viking and Nordic culture. Embracing the Danish lifestyle trend "hygge," the home is designed around a quality of coziness and comfortable friendliness in every space. Marked with a prominently black-and-white color scheme, the home boasts pops of muted grays, pinks and blues, and touches of organic and natural elements. With a nod to Scandinavian living and mid-mod influence, HGTV Urban Oasis 2019 engenders a feeling of contentment and well-being.

Sponsors of HGTV Urban Oasis 2019 include Overstock.com, Inc.; The Sherwin-Williams Company; Lumber Liquidators; 3M; Kohler Co.; SimpliSafe Home Security; Duluth Trading Company; VELUX® No Leak Skylights and LEVOLOR®.

