HGTV'S BLOCKBUSTER RENOVATION COMPETITION SERIES 'ROCK THE BLOCK' TO RETURN IN 2025 WITH NEW VETERANS VERSUS ROOKIES TWIST

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock the Block, HGTV's highest-rated series so far this year, will raise the stakes like never before when two veteran teams return to the block to challenge two rookie teams eager for a win in a new season of the home renovation competition. During the fresh seven episodes slated to premiere in Spring 2025, returning host and popular carpenter, craftsman and design expert Ty Pennington (Battle on the Beach) will charge the HGTV powerhouse duos to face-off in an epic renovation battle—this time with bigger houses and bigger challenges just outside Salt Lake City, Utah—for bragging rights and a street named in their honor.

Former competitors and judges headed back to the block on the veteran teams will include star designer Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab) with past Rock the Block champion and high-end designer Michel Smith Boyd (Luxe for Less) as well as home restoration dynamo Jonathan Knight (Farmhouse Fixer) and his New Kids on the Block bandmate and brother Jordan Knight (Farmhouse Fixer Camp Revamp). Competing on the series for the first time, the rookie teams will feature married home reno pros Chelsea and Cole DeBoer (Down Home Fab) and house-flipping experts Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama (Renovation Aloha). Each team will have just six weeks and a budget of $250,000 to renovate identical modern properties that boast mountain views, more interior bonus spaces and the largest backyards in series' history, transforming them with their signature vision and personalized design style.

"Ratings juggernaut Rock the Block delivered HGTV's top series three years in a row and appeals to millions of fans in our key demos," said Betsy Ayala, Interim Head of Content, HGTV. "We incorporate a surprise element each season, and this season we're taking the format to the next level by mixing returning block vets and some first-time contenders to amp up the competition and create some unexpected twists."

The homes are built by Hamlet Homes based in Utah.

Fans can stream past seasons of Rock the Block on Max® and discovery+ and stay tuned for more new season updates on HGTV's digital platforms at HGTV.com and via @HGTV and #RocktheBlock on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, TikTok and Threads.

Rock the Block is produced by Big Table Media.

