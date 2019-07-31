HGTV's Egypt Sherrod and LightStream Partner to Show Homeowners How to Invest in Their Nest

To help people renovate in ways that are both smart and stylish, HGTV host and real estate expert Egypt Sherrod is sharing home improvement tips in partnership with LightStream, the nation's premier online consumer lender.

Highlights of Egypt's Tips to "Invest in Your Nest"

Good bones add the most value

While personalization is important in creating your dream home, don't overlook the less glamorous—but essential—elements. You may not get as excited about upgrading your HVAC units as you do about making over a bathroom. However, tending to projects that improve the functionality and systems in your house often lead to a higher ROI compared to aesthetic-focused ones. Choose "timeless" over "trendy"

It's easy to be tempted into the latest trends during home renovations, like shiplap walls and waterfall countertops. They may be hot right now, but could become dated very quickly. Remember how cool wood paneling and shag carpets used to be? Choose timeless, classic styles and easily updatable accessories that won't cost a fortune to replace down the road. Invest in your nest…without depleting your nest egg

Home improvements can be a smart investment that dramatically improve your quality of life. The key, however, is to stay within a budget that doesn't become a financial burden. Many homeowners mistakenly use their entire savings to pay for a renovation, which can leave them without a financial emergency safety net. Consider your financing options

Homeowners may opt to use credit cards for their projects, which can become expensive quickly, as balances with high-interest rates carry over from month to month. While a home equity line of credit can be a solution for some, these often take time to arrange, and many homes haven't accrued equity to tap. But there is an option that can provide needed funds without sacrificing your financial well-being—a fixed rate, unsecured home improvement loan.

"The best part of my job is helping make clients' dreams come true, which is why I'm excited to partner with LightStream," said Egypt. "Their fast, unsecured home improvement loans are a smart financial tool, giving people with good credit access to the funds they need to turn dreams into reality at low interest rates—and with no fees."

Enjoy more Egypt Sherrod "Invest in your Nest" Home Renovations Tips in her new video, presented by LightStream. [https://youtu.be/N_OwQV5XORU] You can also receive additional information by visiting The LightStream Blog [https://blog.lightstream.com/egypt-sherrods-5-best-home-renovation-tips/?cid=PR-HIL-HIC2019-TIPSFROMEGYPT] or LightStream.com/TipsFromEgypt [LightStream.com/TipsFromEgypt]

