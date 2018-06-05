HGTV's Fixer Upper Artisan, Dustin Anderson to Serve as Spokesperson of Glass.com

Teaming up together, Glass.com will utilize Anderson to bring much-needed insights about window and door replacements to the public eye in order to educate consumers about glass replacement processes and product options. This will help consumers be more knowledgeable so there are fewer surprises when it comes time for remodeling.

"Through this relationship with Glass.com, I look forward to bringing to light how much of a difference updating a home's windows and doors can make, and the creative glass options out there that can really make a home pop," says Anderson.

Not only is Glass.com an excellent informational resource for all things glass, the website also features a hassle-free way for consumers to request quotes for their projects and schedule consultations with reputable local companies.

"Glass.com really brings the glass buying process into the twenty-first century—a much-needed update that the industry has been waiting for," according to Anderson.

Anderson is the owner of Anderson Glass which has been in business for 30 years. He operates out of Waco, Texas where he was born and raised. Anderson, in partnership with C.R. Laurence, also invented numerous products for the glass industry.

Glass.com is based out of suburban Washington, D.C. and was launched in 2016. It has helped tens of thousands of consumers schedule glass replacement for their homes, businesses, vehicles, and more. Glass.com has received multiple accolades and maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

