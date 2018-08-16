H&H Cinema Bringing on International Producer Regina Bang

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- H&H Cinema is a full production service and specialty camera rental house. We exist to help our clients fulfill their production needs with everything from a social media video to a feature film. With the rapidly evolving media and entertainment landscape there is no project that is "small" anymore. H&H Cinema is keenly aware of this and is ready to help our clients realize their production goals.

With access to a global network of top tier producers, directors, and cinematographers H&H has the tools to help realize any project. We have extensive experience in producing Music Videos, Commercials, Short Films, Feature Films and more. H&H Cinema is proud to be adding acclaimed producer Regina Bang to our roster.

Ms. Bang has proven that she has what it takes to succeed in the media and entertainment industry. Her third feature length film, Capitanes, is scheduled for release early-2019 and will add to acclaimed producer's impressive body of work in both short and feature length films, When Negatives Collide, a piece which won multiple awards including the Merit Award at the 2015 Indie Fest, Best Dramatic Short at the 2015 LA Shorts Fest, Best Short Film at the Los Angeles Spotlight Film Festival, and the Award of Merit at the 2015 Indie Fest USA International Film Festival. Other critically acclaimed films she has produced include Sophie Gold—The Diary of a Gold Digger, an award-winning film which won Best Feature Film at the 2016 San Pedro International Film Festival, and Margaret, winner of several awards including the Award of Recognition LGTB Best Shorts Competition 2017, Best Original Score London Independent Film awards 2017, and winner of the Award of Merit LGTB Indie Fest 2017, to name just a few. Aside from films, Ms. Bang has contributed to production work in the corporate world for companies such as global conglomerate Mary Kay, one of the biggest direct sellers of cosmetics and skin care items. Ms. Bang will work on upcoming feature films including the thriller 'Chasm', romantic comedy 'How it Happens' and the documentary 'Gamerland'.

