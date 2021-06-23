H.H. Dorje Chang Buddha III Cultural and Art Museum Donates to Help the Community

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 19th, 2021, the Museum donated funds to Covina Police Department to help enhance their internal facilities and funded the Parents' Place Family Resource and Empowerment Center in support of their work in providing aids and resources to families. Numerous local deputies and distinguished members of the communities attended the donation ceremony at the H.H. Dorje Chang Buddha III Cultural and Art Museum. The guests included Covina Mayor Jorge A. Marquez, South Pasadena Mayor Pro Tem Michael Cacciotti, San Gabriel Mayor Chin Ho Liao, West Covina Council Member Tony Wu, Walnut Council Member Dr. Allen Wu, Chief of Covina Police Department David Povero, Former Mayor of City of Walnut Mary Su, senior editor for Beijing-based Vision magazine Qianqian Xing, and Executive Director Elena Sanchez and representatives of the Parents Place Family Resource and Empowerment Center.