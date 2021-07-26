H.H. Dorje Chang Buddha III Cultural and Art Museum Launches Art Scholarships for High School Students

Art is an important part of human culture and communication. The art scholarship is aimed to provide an opportunity for underprivileged students who may not otherwise be able to pursue their passion. The establishment of the art scholarship was prompted by the interactions with the communities through art events held by the Museum.

As a non-profit that has been making a difference in the art field and the communities, the H.H. Dorje Chang Buddha III Cultural and Art Museum has been persistently following the paramount ethics and the great altruistic Buddha's character of the Pope of Buddhism H.H. Dorje Chang Buddha III and proactively held various cultural and artistic activities in the communities to bridge the gap between art and people. Through holding art exhibits targeted for different age groups and special societies, it has provided a platform for art lovers to showcase their talents and allowed visitors to find inspirations and sympathetic resonance.

The past art events that have set the Museum off establishing the art scholarship were as follows: the eco-art competitions for elementary schools and high schools aimed at arousing people's environmental consciousness through children and teens' art that triggered rave reviews; "Expression: An Art Exhibition by Exceptional Artists" for raising awareness for Special Education students, aspiring them and showcasing their creativity; the bookmark design contest collaborated with Covina City Library "Reading Takes Me Everywhere" that aspired children to express their infinite joy and imaginations about the future inspired by reading through their hand-drawings.

From all these art events, the Museum has discovered that many young talents in America are struggling because they do not have the funds or resources to help them reach their goals. Without the help of adults, many young people can't earn enough money to make a living and pursue their dreams. For that reason and for the altruistic mission, the Museum decided to establish a special committee and endow scholarships to support high school graduates with art talents to pursue art education so that they can have an opportunity to develop their skills and contribute to the society in the future.

Please contact us at 626-281-6378, [email protected], or visit our website https://www.hhdcb3cam.org/ for the scholarship application, open hours, and reservations for group tours.



