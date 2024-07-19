HH Global advancing global marketing activation capability with strategic investment in best-in-class AI solutions

LONDON and CHICAGO, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HH Global is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of Northell Partners Ltd, following the signing of an agreement on 16 July 2024.

HH Global identified Northell as a best-in-class marketing technology, AI solution provider which will enable HH Global to accelerate its ongoing adoption of AI and machine learning for its clients and across its own business. The increased efficiencies of Northell's AI technology will provide advanced opportunities for new and existing clients to generate deeper insights, improve efficiencies in marketing activation and accelerate time to market across all categories and regions.

Kristian Elgey – Global CEO at HH Global said, "Northell is a market-leading technologies and services provider, which is operating at the cutting-edge of the development and implementation of Artificial Intelligence. With our own drive to enhance operational efficiency, the acquisition of Northell demonstrates HH Global's continuing investment in developing industry-leading marketing activation solutions and services for global brands. We are excited about this next step in our journey and we are looking forward to working with our new colleagues."

Peter Verster, CEO at Northell said, "We are delighted to be a part of HH Global, and with their focus on innovation, people and client delivery, we look forward to realizing the full potential of our solutions, people and technology. This acquisition allows us to continue Northell's focus on addressing real-world business opportunities and delivering tangible outcomes. We look forward to amplifying HH Global's already unrivaled delivery and working directly with their clients, who are some of the most exciting and progressive global brands."

About HH Global

Founded in 1991, HH Global is the global leader in responsible marketing activation services. Through their creativity, technology and expertise, they connect brands to their customers, across channels and markets, helping them achieve big impact for their big ideas.

HH Global has +4,500 experts in more than 60 countries and in every market around the world. With a thirty-year track record of success, they help the biggest, most exciting and progressive global brands achieve stronger, more responsible growth.

About Northell

Northell operates at the cutting-edge of the development and implementation of Artificial Intelligence and has earned recognition from leading technology analysts Forrester and Gartner. It has a proven track record of enhancing organizational efficiency and innovation by transforming data and integrating advanced technologies and AI.

Northell's experienced team combines academic knowledge from leading institutions with experience gained from working and building solutions with some of the biggest and most progressive global brands to deliver innovative solutions and powerful results.

