HH Global discloses environmental impact through CDP

08 Dec, 2023

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HH Global has furthered its commitment to environmental transparency by completing a full assessment of the carbon footprint of our business for the fourth year in a row and disclosing our impact through CDP, the world's leading environmental disclosure platform. 

With a record +23,000 companies disclosing through CDP in 2023, HH Global's data will be added to the most comprehensive inventory of self-reported environmental data in the world – helping to drive action through greater transparency. 

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the disclosure platform for companies, cities, states and regions. CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to report on their environmental impacts – and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Their aim is to see a thriving economy that works for both people and planet in the long term.  

Kevin Dunckley, Chief Sustainability Officer at HH Global commented:
"HH Global is proud to have disclosed our environmental data through CDP for the fourth successive year. Tracking progress on reducing emissions is essential if we are to secure a 1.5°C world. Commitment to meaningful and measurable environmental action is more critical than ever and reporting where we are, our goals for a sustainable future and how we are getting there is vital."  

Sherry Madera, Chief Executive Officer at CDP said:

"With over 23,000 businesses disclosing through CDP this year, it is clear that sustainability – and the data that underpins it - is not a 'nice to have', but an essential part of long-term success in the business community that is showing no sign of slowing down – nor should it.

"Disclosure works, and today we should take a short pause to celebrate the dedication to transparency and accountability shown by HH Global reporting through CDP this year.

"A 1.5-degree future is still possible if the global community works in lockstep to get there.

"By sharing their environmental data with CDP, HH Global is continuing an environmental journey that will contribute to keeping that future in sight."

The full list of companies disclosing through CDP can be accessed here: https://www.cdp.net/en/responses

About HH Global

HH Global is a tech-enabled, creative production and procurement partner that delivers big impact for big ideas across the globe. With +4,500 experts in every market and a thirty-year track record of success, we help the biggest brands on the planet achieve stronger, more sustainable growth. Across every channel. At the speed of modern business. With an unmatched supply chain, a growing suite of tech tools and data insights—we make our clients' brilliant ideas unmissable everywhere.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 740 financial institutions with over $137 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Over 25,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2023, with more than 23,000 companies – including listed companies worth two thirds global market capitalization - and over 1,100 cities, states and regions.

