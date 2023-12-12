HH Global's FY23 Sustainability + ESG report is now live

News provided by

HH Global

12 Dec, 2023, 10:15 ET

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the industry leader in ESG and Sustainability, HH Global is committed to shaping a more sustainable and responsible future for generations to come. We do this by empowering brands to make a big impact while having a smaller environmental footprint.  

Last year, we took great strides towards our targets and are more committed than ever to integrating sustainability into every aspect of our operations. This comprehensive review provides a deep dive into some of the key projects we've worked on and the progress we've made in FY23. 

Continue Reading
HH Global's FY23 Sustainability + ESG report
HH Global's FY23 Sustainability + ESG report

We are turning big ideas into big impact; together with our clients and strategic partners, we continue to innovate with purpose and take the lead in our industry on environmental and social impact issues. 

A year of evolution: highlights and milestones covered in this report include: 

  • We received approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for our greenhouse gas emission reduction targets. We are proud to be the first company in our space and among the first companies in the world to receive approval from the SBTi for our greenhouse gas emission reduction targets aligning to the Net Zero Standard. The Net Zero Standard is developed by SBTi and is the first global science-based standard for companies to set net-zero targets. 
  • We have continued to improve our existing Sustainable Procurement Framework, making it more engaging and informative for our strategic partners. We are dedicated to ensuring that best-practice ESG guidance is effectively distributed and followed not only within our own business but also among our strategic partners.  
  • We have extended our sustainability strategy to focus on biodiversity, incorporating actions supporting the Sustainable Development Goal 15: Life on Land into our mission. 
  • We have developed and launched our unique Conscious Creative program to support our clients in achieving their environmental goals. This program is dedicated to educating, inspiring and enabling creative and design communities to evolve the sustainability of their marketing activities from the point of ideation to production and beyond.  

We're incredibly proud of the progress we have continued to make, and we're committed to doing even more. Thank you for following HH Global's sustainability journey. 

For further details on our progress and how we intend to hit new milestones in FY24, please click here to review the report.

About HH Global

HH Global is a tech-enabled, creative production and procurement partner that delivers big impact for big ideas across the globe. With +4,500 experts in every market and a thirty-year track record of success, we help the biggest brands on the planet achieve stronger, more sustainable growth. Across every channel. At the speed of modern business. With an unmatched supply chain, a growing suite of tech tools and data insights—we make our clients' brilliant ideas unmissable everywhere.

SOURCE HH Global

Also from this source

HH Global discloses environmental impact through CDP

HH Global discloses environmental impact through CDP

HH Global has furthered its commitment to environmental transparency by completing a full assessment of the carbon footprint of our business for the...
Announcing new leadership appointments at HH Global

Announcing new leadership appointments at HH Global

As we continue to grow and succeed as a business it is essential that our strategy and organizational design evolve to keep ahead of ever-changing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

Image1

Environmental Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.