H+H International A/S appoints new Chief Financial Officer

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H+H International is pleased to announce the appointment of Bjarne Pedersen as the new Group CFO and member of the Executive Management, effective 1 April 2024. Bjarne succeeds Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen, who will stay with H+H, until end of April 2024, ensuring a smooth handover.

Bjarne Pedersen joined H+H with an auditing and banking background and has worked for H+H for more than 15 years. Bjarne has held various managerial roles across H+H, including responsibilities in areas such as Corporate Finance, IT, Investor Relations, and most recently as Chief Strategy Officer.

"I am pleased to announce that we have decided to appoint Bjarne Pedersen as our new Group CFO. I value him as an experienced and very committed sparring partner and look forward to leading the company together with him. I am also excited to have an internal candidate for such an important role, who can take over seamlessly. At the same time, I thank Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen for his contributions in the last 5 years and wish him the best for his future career." says Jörg Brinkmann

Bjarne Pedersen is 46 years old and holds a Master of Science (MSc) in Business Administration and Auditing.

